NBA News: Klay Thompson has official date for first game against Warriors and Stephen Curry at The Bay

Klay Thompson will face Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors as part of a very special NBA event.

Klay Thompson with the Golden State Warriors
© Harry How/Getty ImagesKlay Thompson with the Golden State Warriors

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Klay Thompson is ready to start a new era in his career after leaving the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry. Now, he’ll be part of a championship contender with the Dallas Mavericks alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Thompson’s exit from the Warriors was very controversial as many reports pointed out Klay felt miserable and not appreciated by the team’s front office as other stars like Curry or Draymond Green.

As a consequence, the 2024-2025 schedule in the NBA became one of the biggest stories in sports. Of course, there is that possible first game featuring LeBron James and Bronny James with the Los Angeles Lakers, but, Klay Thompson’s return to The Bay could deliver highest ratings.

When will Klay Thompson face Warriors for the first time in NBA?

Although the full NBA schedule for the 2024-2025 season hasn’t been revealed, Klay Thompson already knows when he’ll play his first game at Chase Center as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

Klay will face Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on November 12 in the NBA Cup. That game is part of the opening night for the second edition of the in-season tournament which was won by the Lakers in 2023.

