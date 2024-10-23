NBA News: Kobe Bryant’s bold decision that reveals how much he admired Michael Jordan

Before Kobe Bryant became one of the greatest players in NBA history, he was a young basketball enthusiast who deeply admired Michael Jordan. This admiration drove Kobe to make a life-changing decision early in his career.

The NBA has produced many legendary players who will be remembered for generations, and Kobe Bryant, a Los Angeles Lakers icon and one of the biggest stars in American sports, is undoubtedly among them. But before his rise to stardom, Kobe, like so many young athletes, idolized Michael Jordan. This devotion led him to make a bold choice at a pivotal moment in his life.

Former Lakers player John Salley revealed this during an interview on Byron Scott’s Fast Break, sharing that Kobe chose to forgo college to enter the NBA in time to face Jordan before his retirement.

Salley recalled asking Kobe, “Why didn’t you go to college?” Kobe’s response was simple yet powerful: “I heard MJ was going to retire.” Salley, surprised by the young Bryant’s answer, heard Kobe explain further: “Yeah, he was going to retire, and I wanted to make sure I played against him. I didn’t want to go to college and miss the opportunity to face MJ.”

Reflecting on that conversation, Salley remembered saying, “Okay, kid, that’s a good reason for not getting a higher education. I wish I’d thought of that one!” He joked, “(Julius Erving) is retiring, I can’t stay at Georgia Tech. But he was serious. He was like, ‘I wanted to play against him.’”

Michael Jordan #23 of the Washington Wizards smiles before their game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. The Knicks won 93-91.

Salley added that Bryant was a true Michael Jordan fan: “He felt he knew everything about him and believed he had the same mentality,” before affirming, “And Kobe did, man.”

Kobe fulfilled his dream

Kobe Bryant’s clarity about his goals from a young age propelled him to success. Not only did he get to face Michael Jordan before his retirement, but they met on the court eight times, with Kobe winning five of those encounters.

Their first meeting came on December 17, 1996, when the Chicago Bulls defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 129-123. Jordan shone with 30 points, while the rookie Bryant scored just 5. However, later that season, Kobe got his revenge, helping the Lakers beat the Bulls 106-90. The following season, they once again split their matchups.

When Jordan returned from his second retirement to play with the Washington Wizards in the 2001-02 season, Kobe had already entered his prime. In their next four games, Kobe’s Lakers won three, while Jordan’s Wizards managed just one victory.

Michael Jordan on Kobe Bryant

After Kobe’s tragic passing in 2020, Michael Jordan paid an emotional tribute, highlighting the competitive spirit Kobe possessed. “His attitude to compete and play against someone he thought could elevate his game—that’s what I loved about the kid. I absolutely loved him… and I admired him because of his passion.”