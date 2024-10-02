Trending topics:
NBA News: LeBron James delivers a strong message on the Lakers' success under JJ Redick

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shares his perspective on the team in the NBA despite the arrival of JJ Redick and a solid core.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks during a Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 30, 2024 in El Segundo, California.
© Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks during a Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 30, 2024 in El Segundo, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

The Los Angeles Lakers have kicked off their training camp with a new head coach, JJ Redick, and a roster that remains almost identical to last year’s. Despite the inevitable expectations, NBA star LeBron James emphasized the importance of staying focused on the present and not getting ahead of themselves in terms of results.

JJ Redick has announced plans to utilize a nine-player rotation, meaning there will be plenty of competition for the four spots outside of the starting lineup. Players like Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaxson Hayes, Max Christie, Cam Reddish, and Jalen Hood-Schifino will be battling for a place in the rotation.

Redick, who has expressed a desire for the team to be efficient on both offense and defense, received praise from James for his detailed approach on the first day of practice. However, LeBron James cautioned against setting high expectations for the Lakers this season, even with JJ Redick as their new coach.

“I don’t have any expectations,” James said. “And it’s unfair to put any expectations on us right now. The only thing we can count on is how we show up to practice and put in the work every day.”

The Lakers’ goal

While the Lakers aim to compete for a championship, they acknowledge the road ahead will be challenging. The team remains focused on working hard, improving, and capitalizing on the opportunities that come their way.

LeBron James also emphasized the importance of enjoying every moment, particularly the opportunity to play alongside his son, Bronny James. Although expectations are high, the Lakers are maintaining a positive attitude and are committed to achieving their goals.

