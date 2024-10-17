NBA News: Lakers coach JJ Redick opens up about team's performance despite struggles vs. Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick analyzes the team's performance after the loss to the Golden State Warriors and discusses their preparation for the start of the NBA season.

Despite the loss to the Golden State Warriors in their final preseason game, Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick remained optimistic about the team’s performance and their preparation for the start of the NBA regular season.

Redick acknowledged that the Lakers made mistakes during the game but emphasized that the team generated good shooting opportunities and showed positive signs in terms of offensive execution. Despite the defeat, Redick believes the Lakers are on the right track.

“I was highly encouraged by the shots we got,” Redick said. “It was when we didn’t trust our offense and got a little stagnant—that’s when things went wrong. In the third quarter, we only had 19 points. I think AD (Anthony Davis) had eight of those on four straight possessions in isolation plays, which I called because AD hadn’t touched the ball. But overall, our offense wasn’t great that quarter. That happens sometimes, and it’s a growth opportunity, a learning lesson for our group.”

“Our execution, ball movement, passing—all of that was great in the first half, but we just didn’t make shots. It’s human nature. I’ve experienced it myself. Players tend to think, ‘I’ve got to get myself going,’ but that’s not how we want to play. And that’s OK. We’ll improve. I was very pleased with the types of shots we generated. Given their size and the presence of Draymond Green, this wasn’t going to be a heavy rim game for us. I just didn’t like how we played at the start of the third.” Redick added.

(L-R) Dalton Knecht #4, LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers warm up before a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 111-97. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

JJ Redick’s approach to the Lakers

JJ Redick emphasizes the importance of following the game plan and trusting the team’s preparation. He has worked with the players to improve their offensive and defensive execution, hoping these adjustments will soon reflect in their results.

“We’re ready. We just need to continue building trust in what we’re doing,” Redick added. “I’ll rewatch the game, but our off-ball roles were very clear. We’ve practiced them, and when we stuck to those roles, we did a great job. When we deviated from them, it hurt us. They got layups and open 3s. That’s the biggest issue. We need to clean up some things, especially in transition defense, which wasn’t particularly good. The Warriors got 52 points in the paint, and that’s what they do. We have to trust what we’re doing defensively.”

The Lakers’ goal this NBA season

The Lakers aim to compete for the championship and achieve success this NBA season. With talented players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the team has the tools necessary to reach their goals. The preseason has allowed the team to assess its progress and identify areas for improvement. Despite the challenges, the Lakers are confident in their ability to compete at the highest level.