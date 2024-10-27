Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Lakers coach JJ Redick reacts to LeBron's 4th quarter performance against the Kings

After his breathtaking performance against the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick shared his thoughts on NBA legend LeBron James.

Kevin Huerter #9 of the Sacramento Kings guards LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
© John McCoy/Getty ImagesKevin Huerter #9 of the Sacramento Kings guards LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Dante Gonzalez

In his first year as an NBA head coach, JJ Redick has already made a noticeable impact on the Los Angeles Lakers. But despite his new approach, the Sacramento Kings managed to challenge the Lakers until LeBron James took over, turning the game around in just three minutes of the fourth quarter. After the game, Redick praised LeBron’s game-changing performance on Saturday night.

In a span of exactly 2:59, LeBron scored 16 points, helping the Lakers seize the lead and secure a 131-127 win over the Kings, extending their record to 3-0. During the post-game press conference, Redick lauded LeBron’s brilliance during that crucial stretch.

After highlighting Dalton Knetch‘s three-pointer that opened the fourth quarter for the Lakers, Redick shifted his focus to LeBron’s impact: “Just to get that performance to start the fourth from LeBron, I mean, what can you say? We’ve all been very fortunate to watch his greatness for so long, and the fact that he’s able to keep doing it, it’s just — it’s actually insane. It’s actually insane.”

Advertisement

From the sidelines, Redick watched as LeBron reminded everyone why he remains one of the NBA‘s top players. In addition to his 16 points in the fourth quarter, LeBron grabbed 5 defensive rebounds and dished out 6 assists, showcasing his all-around dominance on the floor.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and head coach JJ Redick look on during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and head coach JJ Redick look on during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

LeBron reaches a historic milestone

During Game 3 of the Lakers’ season against the Sacramento Kings, LeBron James reached yet another milestone in his storied career. He finished with 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists, adding another triple-double to his impressive résumé.

NBA News: LeBron delivers important message to Lakers&#039; teammates after clutch performance vs Kings

see also

NBA News: LeBron delivers important message to Lakers' teammates after clutch performance vs Kings

According to StatMamba, at age 39, LeBron became the first player in NBA history to record a double-double, and a triple-double, in their 22nd season. While Vince Carter is the only other player to have played 22 seasons, achieving such stats at this stage of a career is truly remarkable.

Advertisement

JJ Redick’s message to the team after 3-0 start

The Lakers have started strong, winning their first three games — a feat they haven’t accomplished since the 2010-11 season, which ended with an NBA championship. However, there are areas that Coach Redick knows need improvement: the Lakers recorded 19 turnovers, and at times, the Kings’ physicality tested their resolve.

While the Lakers have made significant strides, Redick emphasized what he believes is a critical element for the team’s success. “We executed really well in the fourth to get 44 points in a quarter, it was great. I would just add, the last two games, last night and tonight’s, Basketball is a game of imperfect. Our guys, whether some bad stretches, some bad breaks, the resiliency that he have built this week I believe it’s a very good foundation for our group,” he said.

Advertisement

Looking to build on their winning streak, the Lakers will face a familiar opponent in their next game. After back-to-back victories, they head to Phoenix to take on Kevin Durant’s Suns. In their first matchup, the Lakers emerged victorious, 123-116.

dante gonzalez
Dante Gonzalez

Dante Gonzalez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish. He graduated from the Circulo de Periodistas Deportivos (CPD) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Before joining Bolavip in September 2024, he contributed to sports event coverage on the Fut &amp; Gol YouTube channel. As a commentator, Dante's attention to detail in analyzing live events keeps the audience engaged, making him a valuable team member. He covers soccer, tennis, NBA, and NFL, bringing a comprehensive understanding of these sports to his analysis. His experience in the communications industry also includes working as a copywriter for the Spanish marketing agency Agencia Ninja.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers live in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game
NBA

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers live in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

NBA News: Anthony Davis sets the record straight about Lakers’ strong season start
NBA

NBA News: Anthony Davis sets the record straight about Lakers’ strong season start

Where to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

NCAAF News: Nebraska HC Matt Rhule makes major admission following loss to Ohio State
College Football

NCAAF News: Nebraska HC Matt Rhule makes major admission following loss to Ohio State

Better Collective Logo