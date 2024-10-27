Former NBA player explains why the Lakers are in good hands with JJ Redick

With an outstanding start, JJ Redick is making waves in his debut as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, leading the team to a 3-0 record. His early success has quickly become a hot topic in the NBA.

Despite a lackluster preseason, the Los Angeles Lakers, under the guidance of head coach JJ Redick, are leading the NBA Western Conference with a 3-0 record. With standout performances from key players, the Lakers have become a team to watch in the early days of the regular season.

Heading into Game 4, Redick’s leadership has been a major topic of discussion, thanks to the team’s impressive form in his debut as head coach. His approach has drawn praise from various Lakers stars, and the buzz around his coaching style continues to grow.

Among those lauding Redick is former NBA player Baron Davis, who took to his X account to share his thoughts: “Just ran into JJ Redick at the Car Wash. He had the laptop out, watching film! Player’s coach! Lakers in great hands!” Davis’ comment came after witnessing the impressive performance from LeBron James and Anthony Davis in their win over the Sacramento Kings.

JJ Redick stats in his first head coaching role

After a 15-year NBA playing career, JJ Redick transitioned into coaching, preparing for a head coach position soon after retirement. Two years later, he’s now leading one of the most storied franchises in NBA history.

LeBron James (L) #23 and head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers talk in the first quarter of their preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 111-97.

And what a debut it has been. Redick has guided the Lakers to a 3-0 start, securing wins over tough opponents like the Suns with Kevin Durant, the Timberwolves featuring Anthony Edwards, and the Kings led by Keegan Murray. Under Redick’s leadership, the Lakers have scored 364 points, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis forming a formidable duo.

Redick’s motivation to his players

It’s not just the team’s performance that has caught the attention of fans—it’s also Redick’s ability to deliver the right message at crucial moments, which has been a topic of discussion on social media.

“This is a gritty win, alright? Down 22, flat, coming out. They were making everything. We talked about trust earlier this week. That’s a game that builds trust. Builds trust in each other. Jax, I thought you were great tonight,” Redick said in a video posted by the Lakers’ official X account.

With his motivational words and extensive on-court experience, the Lakers have a real chance to re-enter the NBA title conversation after their last championship in 2020. The upcoming games will reveal whether Redick’s early success is just a lucky streak or the start of something special.

