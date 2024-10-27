Trending topics:
NBA

Former NBA player explains why the Lakers are in good hands with JJ Redick

With an outstanding start, JJ Redick is making waves in his debut as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, leading the team to a 3-0 record. His early success has quickly become a hot topic in the NBA.

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick talks to his team during the first half of their preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 18, 2024 in San Francisco, California.
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesLos Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick talks to his team during the first half of their preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 18, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

By Santiago Tovar

Despite a lackluster preseason, the Los Angeles Lakers, under the guidance of head coach JJ Redick, are leading the NBA Western Conference with a 3-0 record. With standout performances from key players, the Lakers have become a team to watch in the early days of the regular season.

Heading into Game 4, Redick’s leadership has been a major topic of discussion, thanks to the team’s impressive form in his debut as head coach. His approach has drawn praise from various Lakers stars, and the buzz around his coaching style continues to grow.

Among those lauding Redick is former NBA player Baron Davis, who took to his X account to share his thoughts: “Just ran into JJ Redick at the Car Wash. He had the laptop out, watching film! Player’s coach! Lakers in great hands!” Davis’ comment came after witnessing the impressive performance from LeBron James and Anthony Davis in their win over the Sacramento Kings.

Advertisement

JJ Redick stats in his first head coaching role

After a 15-year NBA playing career, JJ Redick transitioned into coaching, preparing for a head coach position soon after retirement. Two years later, he’s now leading one of the most storied franchises in NBA history.

JJ Redick, LeBron James

LeBron James (L) #23 and head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers talk in the first quarter of their preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 111-97.

Advertisement

And what a debut it has been. Redick has guided the Lakers to a 3-0 start, securing wins over tough opponents like the Suns with Kevin Durant, the Timberwolves featuring Anthony Edwards, and the Kings led by Keegan Murray. Under Redick’s leadership, the Lakers have scored 364 points, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis forming a formidable duo.

NBA News: Gilbert Arenas makes bold comparison between Anthony Davis and former Lakers star

see also

NBA News: Gilbert Arenas makes bold comparison between Anthony Davis and former Lakers star

Redick’s motivation to his players

It’s not just the team’s performance that has caught the attention of fans—it’s also Redick’s ability to deliver the right message at crucial moments, which has been a topic of discussion on social media.

Advertisement

“This is a gritty win, alright? Down 22, flat, coming out. They were making everything. We talked about trust earlier this week. That’s a game that builds trust. Builds trust in each other. Jax, I thought you were great tonight,” Redick said in a video posted by the Lakers’ official X account.

With his motivational words and extensive on-court experience, the Lakers have a real chance to re-enter the NBA title conversation after their last championship in 2020. The upcoming games will reveal whether Redick’s early success is just a lucky streak or the start of something special.

Advertisement
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Andy Reid, Chiefs add another WR for Patrick Mahomes apart from DeAndre Hopkins
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid, Chiefs add another WR for Patrick Mahomes apart from DeAndre Hopkins

NCAAF News: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers breaks silence on fake rumors about not playing
College Football

NCAAF News: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers breaks silence on fake rumors about not playing

WNBA News: Indiana Fever make final decision about Christie Sides' future as coach of Caitlin Clark
Sports

WNBA News: Indiana Fever make final decision about Christie Sides' future as coach of Caitlin Clark

Where to watch Olympique Marseille vs PSG live in the USA: 2024/2025 Ligue 1
Soccer

Where to watch Olympique Marseille vs PSG live in the USA: 2024/2025 Ligue 1

Better Collective Logo