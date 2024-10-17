NBA News: Lakers' Jaxson Hayes unveils key motivation behind teaming up with Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers player Jaxson Hayes has expressed his enthusiasm for playing alongside Anthony Davis. Hayes notes how easy it is to play his role when Davis is on the court, a factor that will certainly benefit the team as they head into the NBA season.

The chemistry between Anthony Davis and Hayes, along with the talent and experience of the rest of the team, could elevate the Lakers to success. Davis’ presence attracts defensive attention, creating opportunities for Hayes to take advantage of open space and score more easily.

“I really like it a lot because when that happens, I can focus on just crashing and playing in the dunker and setting ball screens because I know AD has already been in the whole quarter, so I got to pick up a little bit for him,” Hayes commented following the Lakers’ preseason game against the Golden State Warriors. “Also, it’s just that he brings all of the extra attention, so it’s like, I can sit in the dunker and kind of get easy buckets whenever he’s in. So I like it a lot.”

Hayes values the consistency in the minutes he has received during the preseason, which allows him to find his rhythm. “I like it a lot,” Hayes added. “I feel like for role guys like me, it’s all about just getting in a rhythm, coming in and getting in a rhythm. I feel like with that first group, it’s nice and easy to come in and get a rhythm with them.”

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers passes the ball against LeBron James #23, Anthony Davis #3, and Jaxson Hayes #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena on November 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Hayes’ adaptation with the Lakers and coach JJ Redick

Jaxson Hayes has found a good connection with coach JJ Redick. Despite various coaching changes throughout his career, Hayes has quickly adapted to the schemes and terminology used by Redick.

“It’s definitely a little bit of difficulty but luckily for me, I feel like JJ, when they came, they used most of the same terminology me and JJ used in New Orleans,” Hayes said. “Also Coach [Bob Beyer] was with us in New Orleans for our defense, so I feel like with this coaching staff it has been pretty easy just because I already knew most of the stuff with them because we’ve run it before. But stuff like that is always gonna take time, that’s why you got to take this preseason and use it to get ready and get ramped up for the year.”