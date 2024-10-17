Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Lakers' Jaxson Hayes unveils key motivation behind teaming up with Anthony Davis

Jaxson Hayes makes a significant revelation about how playing alongside Anthony Davis could benefit the Los Angeles Lakers heading into the upcoming NBA season.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.
© Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesAnthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.

By Alexander Rosquez

Los Angeles Lakers player Jaxson Hayes has expressed his enthusiasm for playing alongside Anthony Davis. Hayes notes how easy it is to play his role when Davis is on the court, a factor that will certainly benefit the team as they head into the NBA season.

The chemistry between Anthony Davis and Hayes, along with the talent and experience of the rest of the team, could elevate the Lakers to success. Davis’ presence attracts defensive attention, creating opportunities for Hayes to take advantage of open space and score more easily.

“I really like it a lot because when that happens, I can focus on just crashing and playing in the dunker and setting ball screens because I know AD has already been in the whole quarter, so I got to pick up a little bit for him,” Hayes commented following the Lakers’ preseason game against the Golden State Warriors. “Also, it’s just that he brings all of the extra attention, so it’s like, I can sit in the dunker and kind of get easy buckets whenever he’s in. So I like it a lot.”

Advertisement

Hayes values the consistency in the minutes he has received during the preseason, which allows him to find his rhythm. “I like it a lot,” Hayes added. “I feel like for role guys like me, it’s all about just getting in a rhythm, coming in and getting in a rhythm. I feel like with that first group, it’s nice and easy to come in and get a rhythm with them.”

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers passes the ball against LeBron James #23, Anthony Davis #3, and Jaxson Hayes #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena on November 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers passes the ball against LeBron James #23, Anthony Davis #3, and Jaxson Hayes #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena on November 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Hayes’ adaptation with the Lakers and coach JJ Redick

Jaxson Hayes has found a good connection with coach JJ Redick. Despite various coaching changes throughout his career, Hayes has quickly adapted to the schemes and terminology used by Redick.

NBA News: Lakers coach JJ Redick opens up about team&#039;s performance despite struggles vs. Warriors

see also

NBA News: Lakers coach JJ Redick opens up about team's performance despite struggles vs. Warriors

“It’s definitely a little bit of difficulty but luckily for me, I feel like JJ, when they came, they used most of the same terminology me and JJ used in New Orleans,” Hayes said. “Also Coach [Bob Beyer] was with us in New Orleans for our defense, so I feel like with this coaching staff it has been pretty easy just because I already knew most of the stuff with them because we’ve run it before. But stuff like that is always gonna take time, that’s why you got to take this preseason and use it to get ready and get ramped up for the year.”

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NHL News: Penguins HC Mike Sullivan makes something clear on Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin
NHL

NHL News: Penguins HC Mike Sullivan makes something clear on Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama explains why he lost respect for certain NBA stars
NBA

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama explains why he lost respect for certain NBA stars

NFL News: Super Bowl champion claims Chiefs have made final decision on trade to help Mahomes, Reid
NFL

NFL News: Super Bowl champion claims Chiefs have made final decision on trade to help Mahomes, Reid

Raiders: Maxx Crosby fuels trade speculation with recent comment
NFL

Raiders: Maxx Crosby fuels trade speculation with recent comment

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo