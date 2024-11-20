Former NBA champion gets brutally honest on Stephen Curry among Jordan and LeBron in GOAT debate

The endless debate over the NBA's GOAT—Michael Jordan or LeBron James—often overlooks Stephen Curry. However, a former NBA champion recently shared an honest take on Curry's place among the league's all-time greats.

One of the most persistent debates in the NBA revolves around the “GOAT” — the Greatest of All Time. For years, two names have dominated this conversation: Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Yet, some argue there’s room for a third contender: Stephen Curry.

With his revolutionary style of play and championship success, Curry has become a compelling option for fans undecided between Jordan and LeBron. However, the debate over the definitive GOAT remains far from settled, even as Curry continues to solidify his place among the league’s all-time greats.

Amid discussions about Curry’s place in NBA history, former champion Iman Shumpert shared his thoughts on The Big Podcast with Shaquille O’Neal. While acknowledging Curry’s impact, Shumpert was hesitant to place the Warriors star in the GOAT conversation.

“We can place Curry in the list, technically. But personally, I don’t think so,” Shumpert said. “I speak from experience, having usually guarded the best player.” Drawing from his career, Shumpert suggested that Curry doesn’t evoke the same fear as other legends. He cited Paul Pierce as an example of a player who presented unique challenges.

Iman Shumpert.

“There are certain players you guard where you just can’t do anything. I hated guarding Paul Pierce. Even though I got stops on him, in the first round [of the playoffs], we beat him to advance to the second round in my second year,” Shumpert explained.

Shumpert: “LeBron ruined the game”

Shumpert also offered a controversial take on LeBron James, claiming the four-time NBA champion had a greater impact on changing the game than Curry and not for the better.

“I’ve already been crucified for this, but Steph ruined the game? I think LeBron was the one who did it,” Shumpert said. “LeBron’s approach is like, if Michael Jordan had made it okay to say, ‘I’m leaving this team and going somewhere else because I don’t like what the owner is saying.’”

He added: “If Mike had done that, there wouldn’t have been any loyalty. Everybody wanted to ‘be like Mike.’ Even though Steph was good, I felt like Bron was the guy who made it okay for players to team up. It stopped forcing star players to come back with something new in their game.”

Does Curry belong in the GOAT conversation?

Despite the criticism, many fans believe Curry deserves consideration for the GOAT debate. His accolades — including four NBA championships and two MVP awards — have inspired countless young players and redefined modern basketball.

However, when compared to the statistical dominance of Jordan and LeBron, Curry still falls short in several key areas. While his impact on the game is undeniable, the question remains: Is Curry truly on par with the likes of Jordan and LeBron?

Curry’s awards in his career:

4 times NBA Champion

2009-2010 Rookie of the Year

2 times scoring champ

10 times in the NBA All-Star

NBA 75th Anniversary Team

2 times MVP

2021-2022 MVP Finals