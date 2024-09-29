Trending topics:
nba

NBA News: Lakers owner Jeanie Buss explains how Phil Jackson established a 'family dynamic' on the team

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss revealed how former head coach Phil Jackson created a “family dynamic” within the team.

Head coach Phil Jackson of the Los Angeles Lakers coaches his team against the Sacramento Kings
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesHead coach Phil Jackson of the Los Angeles Lakers coaches his team against the Sacramento Kings

By Gianni Taina

When it comes to the greatest coaches in NBA history, Phil Jackson’s name is always in the conversation. While he is best known for leading the Chicago Bulls, his time with the Los Angeles Lakers solidified his legacy as one of the best. Recently, Jeanie Buss opened up about how Jackson fostered a unique “family dynamic” on the Lakers.

One of the key factors that set Jackson apart was how he approached his players off the court. His philosophy extended beyond basketball, something Buss explained during an interview with NBA DNA with Hannah Storm.

Buss, who had a long relationship with Jackson, reflected on a moment when he explained how he cultivated that close-knit environment in the locker room.

Advertisement

“I saw it on the other side when I dated Phil [Jackson] for 15 years and so when I was his significant other I learned how to look at the team through the lens of a coach,” Buss said. “And I remember getting in a fight with him because he was bringing the team in on Thanksgiving to practice.”

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with Head Coach Phil Jackson against the Utah Jazz. Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with Head Coach Phil Jackson against the Utah Jazz. Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Advertisement

And I’m like, ‘Why are you doing this? Give them one day off.’ He’s like, ‘Settle down, Jeanie. What I’m trying to show them by having them practice on Thanksgiving is that this is their family as well,’” she continued. “And you have to be with your family on a holiday. And that’s powerful. When a coach can harness that and create that family dynamic, you know you’ve got something special.”

NBA News: Lakers owner Jeanie Buss reacts to LeBron James’ decision about Bronny James

see also

NBA News: Lakers owner Jeanie Buss reacts to LeBron James’ decision about Bronny James

Phil Jackson is widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches ever, winning six championships with the Bulls and five with the Lakers, making him the coach with the most NBA titles in history.

Advertisement

Buss defends the Lakers amid criticism

As the Lakers look ahead to the upcoming season with a refreshed roster, Jeanie Buss addressed the scrutiny the team constantly faces.

The Lakers’ owner made it clear that there’s only one way to silence the critics: by winning on the court. Speaking with the L.A. Times’ Chuck Schilken, she emphasized that actions speak louder than words. “You’ve really got to play basketball and win games. I know the criticism out there. I know social media is rough waters for everybody.”

Advertisement
NBA News: Lakers owner Jeanie Buss makes something clear about LeBron James\&#039; contract

see also

NBA News: Lakers owner Jeanie Buss makes something clear about LeBron James" contract

There’s always controversy being stirred up on social media,” Buss said. “That’s why it doesn’t really serve me to hype everything up. It’s just, you gotta do the work. That’s how our organization operates. We do the work. We worry about what we can control and let the work speak for itself.”

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

    Check our latest news in Google News

    follow us

    ALSO READ

    Chicago Sky's Isabelle Harrison gets backlash from fans after reposting Caitlin Clark’s news
    Sports

    Chicago Sky's Isabelle Harrison gets backlash from fans after reposting Caitlin Clark’s news

    Commanders QB Jayden Daniels makes something clear about his expectations in the NFL
    NFL

    Commanders QB Jayden Daniels makes something clear about his expectations in the NFL

    NFL News: Colts QB Anthony Richardson gives relieving update on hip injury after being ruled out
    NFL

    NFL News: Colts QB Anthony Richardson gives relieving update on hip injury after being ruled out

    NFL News: Trevor Lawrence reveals the truth behind Week 4 loss to the Houston Texans
    NFL

    NFL News: Trevor Lawrence reveals the truth behind Week 4 loss to the Houston Texans

    Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

    Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

    Better Collective Logo