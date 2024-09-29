NBA News: Lakers owner Jeanie Buss explains how Phil Jackson established a 'family dynamic' on the team

When it comes to the greatest coaches in NBA history, Phil Jackson’s name is always in the conversation. While he is best known for leading the Chicago Bulls, his time with the Los Angeles Lakers solidified his legacy as one of the best. Recently, Jeanie Buss opened up about how Jackson fostered a unique “family dynamic” on the Lakers.

One of the key factors that set Jackson apart was how he approached his players off the court. His philosophy extended beyond basketball, something Buss explained during an interview with NBA DNA with Hannah Storm.

Buss, who had a long relationship with Jackson, reflected on a moment when he explained how he cultivated that close-knit environment in the locker room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I saw it on the other side when I dated Phil [Jackson] for 15 years and so when I was his significant other I learned how to look at the team through the lens of a coach,” Buss said. “And I remember getting in a fight with him because he was bringing the team in on Thanksgiving to practice.”

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with Head Coach Phil Jackson against the Utah Jazz. Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Advertisement

“And I’m like, ‘Why are you doing this? Give them one day off.’ He’s like, ‘Settle down, Jeanie. What I’m trying to show them by having them practice on Thanksgiving is that this is their family as well,’” she continued. “And you have to be with your family on a holiday. And that’s powerful. When a coach can harness that and create that family dynamic, you know you’ve got something special.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Lakers owner Jeanie Buss reacts to LeBron James’ decision about Bronny James

Phil Jackson is widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches ever, winning six championships with the Bulls and five with the Lakers, making him the coach with the most NBA titles in history.

Advertisement

Buss defends the Lakers amid criticism

As the Lakers look ahead to the upcoming season with a refreshed roster, Jeanie Buss addressed the scrutiny the team constantly faces.

The Lakers’ owner made it clear that there’s only one way to silence the critics: by winning on the court. Speaking with the L.A. Times’ Chuck Schilken, she emphasized that actions speak louder than words. “You’ve really got to play basketball and win games. I know the criticism out there. I know social media is rough waters for everybody.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Lakers owner Jeanie Buss makes something clear about LeBron James" contract

“There’s always controversy being stirred up on social media,” Buss said. “That’s why it doesn’t really serve me to hype everything up. It’s just, you gotta do the work. That’s how our organization operates. We do the work. We worry about what we can control and let the work speak for itself.”