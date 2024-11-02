NBA News: Anthony Davis voices displeasure despite Lakers’ win over Raptors, issues stern warning

After starting the 2024-25 NBA season with three consecutive wins, the Los Angeles Lakers let fans down with back-to-back losses to the Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers. Friday’s 131-125 victory in Canada against the Toronto Raptors was a crucial bounce-back, yet Anthony Davis issued a firm warning following the game.

“Unacceptable,” Davis said of the Lakers‘ performance, particularly in response to the points they conceded after a solid start. “Yeah we won, and we’ll take the win for sure. It’s hard to win in this league, especially on the road, but we’re a long way from where we want to be,” the center acknowledged in his post-game comments.

“Having a big lead like that, giving up 31 points. I think 31 in the second, 38 in the third,” Anthony added, referencing lapses in the Lakers’ defense. “If we have any goals, aspirations of doing anything this season, we can’t allow that on the defensive end.” Davis’s frustration was clear as he elaborated on the team’s errors that nearly cost them the win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We were able to get the win off of talent,” said the 31-year-old star. “But we wasn’t able to do what we wanted to do on the defensive end and they got very comfortable coming out of halftime.”

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings

Advertisement

A tale of two ends: Offense vs. defense

Davis’s critique reflects a concerning trend in the Lakers’ recent play. While they opened the game with an explosive 43-point first quarter and built a 24-point lead, their defensive intensity waned as the game progressed. The Lakers continued their strong offensive production, apart from a third-quarter dip, but lapses on defense allowed the Raptors to claw back, making for a tense finish.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Anthony Davis makes something clear after Lakers’ loss against Cavaliers

This offense-defense imbalance has been a recurring issue for JJ Redick ’s squad early in the season. Though the team has posted high scoring numbers, defensive vulnerabilities persist, preventing them from holding opponents below the 100-point mark. As a result, Davis and LeBron James have had to shoulder the burden on offense to offset these shortcomings.

Advertisement

Davis’s offensive surge

Davis’s offensive prowess has been another bright spot for the Lakers. Reflecting on his 38-point outing and season-best production, he attributed his league-leading 31.8 points per game to focused preparation. “Taking my time on all my shots,” he explained, discussing his refined approach and summer work that have been instrumental in his scoring surge. “Putting a lot of work over the summer. Like I always say, USA Basketball big help with my rhythm. Was able to come out again and have a big performance.”

With his impressive start, Davis has been a driving force behind the Los Angeles Lakers’ success, though his critique indicates he believes they have a long way to go to reach their full potential.

Advertisement