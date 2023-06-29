Damian Lillard has been heavily linked with the Miami Heat after the 2023 NBA Finals. It makes sense, since the guard could find in South Florida the chance to contend he never really had in Portland.

Erik Spoelstra’s team, meanwhile, would definitely use a player of Dame’s caliber. The Heat have made deep playoff runs in recent years, but in the end, it felt like they’ve always lacked another star to get the job done.

However, Lillard may not want to leave at all. And even if he does, the Portland Trail Blazers will probably have high demands. But Miami may not have to worry about this, as it looks like another opportunity has presented itself.

Rumor: Heat may go after James Harden

According to Shams Charania, the Miami Heat could join the race for James Harden, who is reportedly opting into his $35.6M player option with the 76ers to work on a trade out of Philadelphia:

“The Clippers and Heat are expected to emerge in this process for (James) Harden, I’m told. Teams across the league understand a player like Harden will likely reach a preferred destination,” Shams said on The Rally.

Harden’s availability will certainly draw interest in the market. Whether his profile suits the Heat Culture is debatable, but Miami clearly needs another All-Star next to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.