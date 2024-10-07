Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: LeBron James' emotional reaction to first game with Bronny on Lakers

LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, took the floor together for the first time in an NBA game with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bronny James #9 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers warm up prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.
© Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty ImagesBronny James #9 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers warm up prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.

By Santiago Tovar

The dream became a reality for Los Angeles Lakers fans as LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, took the floor together for the first time, sharing the iconic purple and gold jersey. While the outcome of the NBA Preseason Game 2 was secondary, the moment itself was emotional for both the players and the fans.

Entering his 22nd NBA season, LeBron James has a special motivation this time around. After setting countless records, James now has the unique opportunity to share the court at Crypto.com Arena with his son, a moment he cherishes deeply.

After the game against the Phoenix Suns, LeBron reflected on the significance of the experience: “It means everything to someone who didn’t have that growing up.”

He also spoke about the privilege of guiding Bronny into the NBA: “To be able to influence your kids, have moments with your son, and ultimately work with him on the court—it’s one of the greatest things a father could ever hope for.”

LeBron and Bronny playing

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers sets a screen for Bronny James #9 against Tyus Jones #21 of the Phoenix Suns during the second quarter at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.

LeBron’s reaction after the game

LeBron’s performance against the Suns was solid, as his leadership and presence on the floor energized the Lakers as they prepare for the regular season. After the game, LeBron took to social media, posting on X: “Wow, that was surreal.”

NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James explains which is the best offense in the NBA

NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James explains which is the best offense in the NBA

The message captured the atmosphere in the arena and the special significance of the moment.

LeBron and Bronny’s stats against the Suns

As LeBron nears his 40th birthday, his play in the preseason looked as youthful as ever. In 16 minutes, James scored 19 points, leading all teammates in the game.

Bronny, on the other hand, played 13 minutes, focusing primarily on defense. While he didn’t score, he contributed with 2 rebounds as he continues to develop his game alongside his legendary father.

What’s next for LeBron and Bronny with the Lakers?

  • vs. Bucks – October 10 – Preseason Game 3
  • vs. Warriors – October 15 – Preseason Game 4
  • vs. Suns – October 17 – Preseason Game 5
  • vs. Warriors – October 18 – Preseason Game 6
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

