NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James explains which is the best offense in the NBA

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recently shared his thoughts on what he believes is the best offense in the NBA.

As the NBA gears up for a new season, all eyes are on LeBron James, who is set to make his 22nd appearance, tying Vince Carter for the most seasons played in league history. Even after two decades in the game, James continues to be one of the NBA’s top players.

In a recent interview with Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, James explained his ideal offensive approach on the court. “I like any offense when the ball is flowing, the ball has energy, and everybody feels in a good rhythm,” James said. “When you’re moving the ball and sharing the ball, that’s great offense.”

He continued, emphasizing the importance of teamwork: “You don’t need no selfish basketball. There’s no reason. We’ve got too many threats, too many guys out here that know how to play.”

“The best offense is when that ball is popping, that ball is touching the paint, you’ve got two on you, you’ve got a numbers game, a 4-on-3 on the back side, and you keep it moving to get the best shot—not just a good shot,” James concluded.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers against Sacramento Kings. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

LeBron praises new Lakers coach JJ Redick

LeBron James shared high praise for the Lakers’ new head coach, JJ Redick. James highlighted Redick’s attention to detail and ability to communicate his knowledge of the game, qualities that will be crucial heading into the new NBA season.

Describing the first day of practice under Redick, James said it was intense and thorough, with the team focusing on both individual skills and the new system they’re putting in place.

“I know from being alongside him [Redick] and having our [podcast], and him being a competitor, I know he’s super detailed when it comes to that,” James said. “Going against him in the past, that’s what it’s all about—putting the work in and being detailed.”

“Knowing exactly what we’re going to do when we’re out on the floor, not only in game situations but also in practice, film sessions, everything,” he continued. “That’s something I know he can do.”

