The Los Angeles Lakers made all the way to the Conference Finals, but they didn’t have what it takes to win the NBA championship. Therefore, the franchise is expected to do everything it can to help LeBron James this offseason.

Because even if he defied Father Time for a long time, The King’s championship window will not last forever. Fortunately, the purple and gold seem to be just a few pieces away from being a true contender.

Rob Pelinka managed to improve the roster in February, but there’s still room for improvement. The front office seems to be aware of that, as it has already pulled off the first signing ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Report: Lakers agree on terms with Taurean Prince

According to NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers have reached an agreement with Taurean Prince, who became a free agent after spending the last two seasons in Minnesota:

“Free agent F Taurean Prince has agreed to a 1-year, $4.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agents Steven Heumann and Richie Beda of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN.“

The former first-rounder is an interesting depth addition for a team that needs reliable rotational pieces. However, this will probably be the first of many moves by the Lakers this summer.