The NBA rumor mill is in full swing, and many teams are making headlines. The Miami Heat, for instance, are expected to be active in the market to try and help Jimmy Butler – just like the Los Angeles Lakers or the Phoenix Suns could do the same with LeBron James and Kevin Durant, respectively.

This year, no team could compete against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Neither the star-studded Suns, the resurgent Lakers nor the surprising Heat were able to stop The Joker and company.

That’s why this offseason is expected to bring plenty of moves, especially from teams with serious aspirations. Free agency is less than 24 hours away from us, and it looks like Miami could lose a player to Phoenix or Los Angeles.

Rumor: Lakers, Suns are potential destinations for Kevin Love

According to Matt Moore of The Action Network, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns are potential destinations for Kevin Love, who is set to hit the open market after spending the last six months in Miami:

“Two names that have surfaced in recent days connected to the Lakers are Cam Reddish and Miami Heat forward, Kevin Love. Love is weighing several options on where to continue his career next season after being bought out and proving to be a key part of Miami’s Finals run. But the Lakers are considered one team, along with the Suns, to be on Love’s list, which is expected to continue to grow before he eventually signs.“

Love is a veteran player who can definitely help a contender that needs depth. A reunion with LeBron would be interesting, since they won a championship together in Cleveland. But like Moore suggests, the 34-year-old will probably have many other suitors.