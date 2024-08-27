Trending topics:
NBA News: LeBron James makes hilarious warning on Bronny James calling him ‘dad’

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hilariously warned Bronny James not to call him “dad” on the team.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies
© Justin Ford/Getty ImagesLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies

By Gianni Taina

LeBron James is on the brink of realizing a lifelong dream—playing alongside his son, Bronny James, in the NBA. This father-son duo is set to make history with the Los Angeles Lakers, becoming the first to play together in the league.

With this historic moment on the horizon, fans are buzzing with curiosity about how the dynamic between LeBron and Bronny will play out on the court. Will Bronny refer to LeBron as “Bron” like his teammates or simply “dad” as he would at home?

LeBron, however, made it clear that “dad” won’t be an option when they’re on the court together. During an upcoming episode of “The Shop” on Uninterrupted, he shared the ground rules.

We already laid that down,” James said. “Once we leave the practice facility and the gates close, I can be ‘Dad’ again, in the car if we ride together. At home, I can be ‘Dad.’ But on the court, he’s gotta call me ‘2-3,’ ‘Bron,’ or even ‘GOAT’ [greatest of all time] if he wants. It’s up to him.

LeBron James #6 of Team United States high fives his son and NBA player Bronny James. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

James also acknowledged that while the transition might be smoother for him, it could be a bit trickier for Bronny. “It’s easy for me because I’ve been calling him ‘Bronny’ for so long,” James added. “It’s not like I’ve been saying, ‘Hey son, hey son.’ So it’s easy for me. It’s gonna be an adjustment for him.”

When might LeBron James and Bronny play together?

Details about the Lakers‘ preseason games suggest when LeBron and Bronny might first play together. The Lakers will kick off the preseason against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs on October 4, which could be the first opportunity to see the duo in action.

NBA News: Former Bronny James teammate on Lakers makes tough revelation about LeBron\&#039;s son

NBA News: Former Bronny James teammate on Lakers makes tough revelation about LeBron"s son

They will then face the Phoenix Suns at the same venue on October 6, followed by the Golden State Warriors at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 15. The NBA 2024/25 start date is Tuesday, October 22, 2024, but the duo is expected to make history in preseason games.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

