NBA News: LeBron James’ prophetic nickname earned from Cavaliers teammate during his rookie season

At just 18 years old, LeBron James joined the Cleveland Cavaliers and quickly established himself as the team's star. Recently, one of his former teammates revealed the nickname he gave LeBron early on, foreshadowing James' remarkable NBA success.

LeBron James‘ professional career is nearly unmatched. His championships, records, and lasting impact on the game have solidified his place as one of the greatest players in NBA history. According to former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Mateen Cleaves, LeBron’s greatness was evident from the start.

In a recent appearance on the “All the Smoke” podcast, Cleaves disclosed the unique nickname he coined for James during his rookie season in 2003-04. Reflecting on LeBron’s early days, Mateen shared how impressed he was by the young phenom’s abilities. “I gave him the nickname Heaven Sent,” Cleaves said. “Like, God sent you. You don’t get that good so early, right out of the gate.”

James’ talent was undeniable in his debut season with Cleveland, earning him the Rookie of the Year award. He played 79 games, averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game—an extraordinary start for an NBA rookie.

Cleaves vividly recalled his first impressions of LeBron on the court: “I was like ‘Nah man he can’t be that good.’…I’m in practice with this boy and I’m like whoo! He was the real deal. He knew it, he knew he had a great feel for it. Athletically, he could get where he wanted to get… that’s why I say heaven sent, simple. That’s what it is. You can’t practice and get that good.”

Mateen Cleaves #12 of Michigan State University moves the ball upcourt against Valparaiso University during the first round of the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regionals at Cleveland State University Convocation Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleaves’ nickname was prophetic

LeBron James’ NBA career seemed destined for greatness from the moment he entered the league. The Cleveland Cavaliers, his hometown team, landed the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, and from there, everything seemed to fall into place.

James led the Cavaliers for seven seasons, guiding them to their first NBA Finals appearance against the San Antonio Spurs. After a stint with the Miami Heat, where he won consecutive titles in 2012 and 2013, LeBron returned to Cleveland to deliver the franchise’s first-ever championship in 2016.

Not content with that, James later moved to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he secured his fourth NBA title, becoming one of only four players in history to win championships with three different teams.

Now, as LeBron approaches his 40th birthday and prepares for his 22nd NBA season, he stands on the cusp of another historic milestone: potentially sharing the court with his son, Bronny. Mateen Cleaves’ nickname from more than 20 years ago—”Heaven Sent”—has proven to be more than fitting for a player whose greatness was written in the stars from the very beginning.

