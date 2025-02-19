The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are truly hopeful that Baker Mayfield will lead them to success. To support their talented quarterback, they are actively working to secure a top-tier wide receiver for the 2025 NFL season.

Baker Mayfield has experienced a rollercoaster of emotions in recent years. After bouncing between multiple teams, he landed in Tampa Bay in 2023 with the difficult task of filling Tom Brady’s shoes.

When Brady announced his retirement, there were serious doubts about who would take over as the Buccaneers’ starting quarterback. While Mayfield has done an admirable job, he still needs to achieve greater success to solidify his value across the NFL.

Buccaneers set to sign an elite wide receiver for Baker Mayfield

The free agency market provides a crucial opportunity for teams to strengthen their rosters. With numerous players set to hit the market, teams have the chance to make significant upgrades by offering competitive contracts.

The Buccaneers are expected to be one of the most active teams in free agency. While they have remained competitive since Brady’s departure, their primary goal is to advance further in the playoffs and go beyond the Wild Card round in the near future.

With free agency approaching, Tampa Bay is already making moves to secure a top-tier wide receiver for Mayfield in 2025.

According to Greg Auman of Fox Sports, the Buccaneers are working on restructuring Chris Godwin’s contract to ensure he remains with the team. The organization aims to finalize this before the end of the league year on March 12 to prevent him from hitting free agency.

Chris Godwin, wide receiver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If both parties fail to reach an agreement by that deadline, Godwin will become a free agent. While Tampa Bay could still re-sign him, the chances of retaining him would decrease significantly.

What could Chris Godwin’s new contract look like?

Chris Godwin has spent his entire career with the Buccaneers. The 28-year-old wideout suffered a significant ankle injury during the 2024 NFL season, which initially raised concerns about his future with the team.

If the Buccaneers move forward with re-signing him, they will have to commit a substantial financial investment. According to Spotrac, Godwin is projected to land a three-year, $67 million contract this offseason due to his impressive performances with the NFC South franchise over the years.