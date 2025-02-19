Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have many needs to address in the upcoming Draft. Undoubtedly, the offensive line will be the main focus after what happened in the Super Bowl, where the Eagles recorded six sacks on Patrick Mahomes.

The wide receiver position is also a question mark for the Chiefs, considering that DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Mecole Hardman will become free agents.

Additionally, it is important to remember that Travis Kelce has not yet confirmed whether he will retire from football. If the veteran decides to say goodbye, the tight end position becomes another key area with holes in the roster.

Who are the Chiefs projected to draft?

Most mock drafts in national media have Josh Conerly Jr. as the favorite player to land with the Chiefs at the No. 31 spot. Left tackle is a position which needs to improve after Andy Reid had to adapt Joe Thuney.

During the 2024 season, Kingsley Suamataia, Wanya Morris and DJ Humphries weren’t the solution and that complicated the Chiefs’ scheme going forward moving Thuney from his natural position.

Since his high school days, Conerly became one of the top prospects in the nation, and he later proved it in college football with the Oregon Ducks. Now, he could end up being drafted by the Chiefs.