Brazilian legend Zico weighs in on whether Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player of all time

Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent statement—“I do everything in soccer: I head well, take free kicks, shoot with my left foot, I’m fast, I’m strong, I jump… Preferences are subjective, but saying I’m not complete is a lie. I am the most complete”—has reignited an age-old discussion in the soccer world.

Since then, numerous sports figures have shared their opinions, including Zinedine Zidane, Hugo Sánchez, Marco van Basten, and Ángel Di María. Now, legendary Brazilian forward Zico has joined the conversation.

At 71 years old, one of Flamengo’s greatest icons and a four-time Brasileirão champion with the Mengão, Zico analyzed the situation and voiced his support for Cristiano Ronaldo’s statements.

“He’s not just a goal scorer—he’s an inspiration for any player. Ronaldo wasn’t gifted with the same natural talent as others, but he surpassed them through sheer dedication,” Zico explained in a video shared by Só Resenha.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring the 3rd goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Khaleej and Al Nassr. (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Zico claims Cristiano Ronaldo is a role model

The Brazilian legend elaborated on Ronaldo’s relentless drive to enhance his skills. “He worked on his physical attributes—strength, speed, power, and shooting. He turned himself into someone who could compete with Messi, a genius and one of the greatest ever,” he added.

“[Ronaldo] battled Messi year after year for the title of the best. Someone like him deserves immense recognition and applause. He should be an example for this generation,” said Zico, who represented Brazil 76 times. “At 40, he runs more than most, avoids injuries, doesn’t miss training, and consistently performs”.

“He lived his life for soccer. We should applaud him. I regret never meeting him. I’d love to shake his hand and congratulate him on his career. If I were starting my soccer journey today, Ronaldo would be my role model,” Zico concluded.

The debate continues

Zico’s argument is undeniably compelling, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s career backs it up. The Portuguese forward is among the best in numerous aspects of the game. However, as with any subjective discussion, opinions will always vary.

One thing is clear: whether the debate centers on Messi or Ronaldo, their names will forever remain synonymous with the conversation about the greatest of all time.