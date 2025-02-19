Lamine Yamal says only one team is more favorite than Barcelona in the Champions League

Barcelona’s 2024/25 campaign has seen its share of highs and lows, but as the season heads into its final stretch, the Catalan giants appear to be back at their best with Lamine Yamal as its main star. With the team firing on all cylinders, they’ve established themselves as genuine contenders to claim both LaLiga and the Champions League—two massive goals for the club this year.

Yamal, one of Barcelona’s brightest young talents, recently addressed their title ambitions in an interview with Mundo Deportivo. The 17-year-old sensation made it clear that Barcelona is prepared to fight for both trophies. “Between LaLiga and the Champions League, if we can win both, then both. I don’t have a preference,” Yamal confidently stated.

However, Yamal also acknowledged that there’s one team he believes stands as an even stronger favorite in the Champions League—and it’s not archrival and reigning champion Real Madrid. Instead, Yamal pointed to Arne Slot’s Liverpool, widely regarded as the most in-form team of the season.

“There’s only one team in the Champions League that’s more of a favorite than us, and that’s Liverpool because they finished first,” Yamal admitted. Still, the Barcelona starlet believes his team holds its fate in its own hands.

Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid C.F. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“In LaLiga, we’re currently first. So, everything depends on us. It’s about winning and winning. When you keep winning, you move through the rounds, and everything starts to feel easier,” Yamal explained.

Lamine Yamal discusses his contract renewal

As Barcelona focuses on silverware this season, the club is also navigating a pivotal period for securing its future. In recent months, the Blaugrana have worked tirelessly to lock down long-term deals for their key players. With Ronald Araújo already committed, the attention has shifted to renewing the contracts of academy standouts like Pedri and Lamine Yamal.

Speaking about his potential renewal, Yamal expressed his desire to stay with the club that’s nurtured him. “I think no one doubts my loyalty as a Barcelona player or how much I love this club. I’ve said it since my debut, and I think it will all be resolved in the end. If both sides want something to happen, it will happen,” Yamal told Mundo Deportivo.

Reports suggest that Yamal has a preliminary agreement to extend his contract until 2030 once he turns 18. However, the young winger stressed that for now, his focus remains solely on finishing the current season.

“Honestly, I’m not getting involved in that yet. There’s still a lot to go through this season first. In the end, by July, when the next year begins, everything will be resolved, and everyone will see it,” he concluded.