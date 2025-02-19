Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards makes something clear about Michael Jordan

For the past five years, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been fortunate to have Anthony Edwards on their roster, with the guard increasingly establishing himself as one of the NBA’s top talents. His exceptional play hasn’t gone unnoticed, leading some to draw comparisons between Edwards and Michael Jordan, a topic he recently addressed.

Anthony had been selected as a reserve for the Western Conference at the All-Star Weekend, but was unable to play due to a groin issue. Despite that, he held a press conference to answer questions from reporters, one of which seemed to catch him off guard.

“Your game is very similar to MJ’s, but what move would you like to adapt to your bag from MJ?” a reporter asked. Edwards first reacted laughing while covering his face with his hands, then responded emphatically: “No moves, man. Shout out to MJ—he’s the GOAT. I just wish y’all would stop comparing me to him.”

While Ant doesn’t seem to mind the comparison as a compliment, it’s clear he feels it adds unnecessary pressure at this stage in his career. The Timberwolves guard has acknowledged Jordan as the greatest of all time, but he wants to carve out his own identity rather than be constantly measured against the NBA icon.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in action during the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Edwards doesn’t want to be the face of the NBA

Recently, in another press conference, Edwards was asked about the possibility of becoming the next face of the NBA, especially with the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry nearing the twilight of their careers.

The Minnesota guard gave a straightforward response: “No, not really.” He added, “That’s what they got Wemby (Victor Wembanyama) for.” He further explained in an interview with TNT: “I’m capable of being that guy. But I don’t want to be that guy, I’ll put it like that. I want to be the guy that just show up and hoop and just kill dudes and go home.”

Edwards’ numbers this season

The attention from reporters and analysts regarding Anthony Edwards’ standing in the NBA is well-deserved. In his fifth season, the 23-year-old is proving to be one of the most gifted players of his generation, with immense potential ahead.

This season, Edwards is averaging 27.5 points per game, ranking him among the top five most impactful players in the league. Additionally, he’s contributing 5.8 rebounds (third on the Timberwolves) and 4.5 assists (second on the team). With those numbers, it’s clear that comparisons—and high expectations—will continue to follow Anthony as his career unfolds.

