Bronny James had his best game with the Los Angeles Lakers during a 87-86 over the Atlanta Hawks. After a lot of struggles in the California Classic and the Summer League, the son of LeBron James showed big signs of improvement.

The rookie had 12 points, one point and one steal in 23 minutes. Furthermore, he finally scored his first three-point shot. When all the pressure was rising, he got some breathing room.

The young prospect of USC signed a four-year, $7.9 million contract to play in the NBA with his father. However, many experts and fans believe that’s just too much for a No.55 pick considering those initial performances.

LeBron James is watching closely Bronny James’ progress with Lakers

LeBron James is currently in Abu Dhabi with Team USA before the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite the distance, Bronny revealed his father has been crucial to stay away from all the critics due to his slow start.

“He told me just to stay aggressive. Even though my shot hasn’t been falling. Just staying aggressive. My mom and my dad, they’ve really helped me. It’s great to have a support system behind you. They’ve encouraged me to stay focused and keep being myself. That’s a big part of it.”

Is Bronny James ready to play in NBA?

After his poor performances in four games, Bronny James was asked if he changed something against the Atlanta Hawks and which are his expectations toward the rest of Summer League.

“No change really. Just trying keep my confidence. Just going out there and playing my game. I feel like I know the right way to play. If I play like that every game, results like that will come. I’m just taking it play by play and day by day. You hit your first shot, you automatically feel good. The first three-point that I made, just opened up the game for me.”