NBA News: LeBron James shares thoughts on JJ Redick as Lakers' new coach

'King' LeBron James shares his first impressions of new coach JJ Redick and how they are working together to build a winning team for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has expressed his admiration for new coach JJ Redick, highlighting his ability to pass on his knowledge to players, which is crucial ahead of the new NBA season.

James described the first day of practice under JJ Redick as intense and detail-oriented. The team worked on implementing the new game system and focused on improving both their individual and collective skills.

“… I know from being alongside him [Redick] and having our [podcast], and him being a competitor, I know he’s super detailed when it comes to that,” James said. “Going against him in the past, that’s what it’s all about—putting the work in and being detailed. Knowing exactly what we’re going to do when we’re out on the floor, not only in game situations but also in practice, film sessions, everything. That’s something I know he can do.”

In addition to his role as team leader, LeBron James will also act as the coach’s voice on the court. “I’m going to lead by example, lead with my voice. My voice is very commanding, but I’ll be an extension of the coaching staff on the floor,” James said. “Right now, we’re getting our system in place, and not only is JJ’s voice being heard, but all the other coaches’ voices are being heard as well. We’re all just taking it in and trying to dial in and get better out there on the floor.”

Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers after a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on September 25, 2024 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Building chemistry with the Lakers

LeBron emphasized the importance of building chemistry between players and supporting each other during the learning process. Communication and collaboration will be key to the team’s success.

“We did a little bit of everything, just getting our system in place and working to implement it,” James said. “It’s very detail-oriented, and it has to be every single day for us to get better. It’s a collision course for all of us. We’re all learning on the fly,” he said when asked how the team can start building chemistry. “So, you pick each other up, talk each other through it, and apply it to a simulated situation when we’re out competing 5-on-5 or whatever the case may be. Every day is an opportunity for us to improve.”