Scottie Pippen's son Scotty overshadows LeBron James' son Bronny with strong NBA season

Two of the NBA's most iconic players now have their sons making waves in the league. On one side is LeBron James' son, Bronny James, while on the other is Scottie Pippen's son, Scotty Pippen Jr. However, their performances on the court couldn't be more different.

The Memphis Grizzlies boast a talented roster, and one standout this season is Scotty Pippen Jr., son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen. The 2024-25 NBA regular season has been a breakthrough campaign for Pippen Jr., who has delivered consistently impressive performances. On the other hand, Bronny James, son of LeBron James, has struggled to find his rhythm.

Bronny has split his time between the Los Angeles Lakers and their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. Critics have questioned whether his raw talent is translating to the professional level, as he has yet to make a significant impact in limited playing time.

Pippen Jr., now in his second NBA season, is thriving with the Grizzlies after debuting with the Lakers two years ago. While his first season was unremarkable—he appeared in just six games—this year, he is surpassing expectations.

Recently, Pippen Jr. notched a career-high 30 points in a game, helping Memphis secure their tenth win of the season. His performance underscores his potential to extend the legacy of his legendary father.

Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls is drives to the basket against Scotty Pippen Jr. #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies during a preseason game at the United Center on October 12, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Pippen Jr. vs. Bronny: The numbers speak for themselves

Through 17 games this season, Pippen Jr. is averaging 12.6 points per game, including 1.3 made three-pointers on 3.2 attempts, 4.6 field goals on 9.6 attempts, and 2.1 made free throws on 2.6 attempts.

In stark contrast, Bronny has played in only six games, averaging a mere two minutes per appearance and scoring just four total points. The statistical disparity highlights the different trajectories of these two young players, both of whom carry the weight of their iconic family names.

Comparing the legends’ first seasons

For context, both Scottie Pippen and LeBron James had impactful rookie seasons. Scottie debuted with the Chicago Bulls in 1987-88, playing 79 games and averaging 7.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 20.9 minutes per game. He shot 3.3 of 7.1 field goals and 1.3 of 2.2 free throws per game.

LeBron’s rookie campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003-04 was nothing short of spectacular. He also played 79 games but did so as a starter, averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 39.5 minutes per game. He converted 7.9 of 18.9 field goals, 0.8 of 2.7 three-pointers, and 4.4 of 5.8 free throws per game, immediately establishing himself as a generational talent.

While Bronny James has faced early struggles, the season is still young, and his development could take time. Meanwhile, Scotty Pippen Jr. is emerging as a promising player for the Grizzlies, solidifying his position in the NBA and building on his father’s storied legacy. The parallels between their fathers’ and their own careers add another layer of intrigue to their journeys, making the comparison one to watch as the season progresses.