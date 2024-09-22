Trending topics:
NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers player makes surprising confession about star teammate LeBron James

A Los Angeles Lakers player revealed a surprising confession about his superstar teammate, LeBron James.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 134-110 Lakers win over the Portland Trail Blazers
LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 134-110 Lakers win over the Portland Trail Blazers

By Gianni Taina

As the Los Angeles Lakers gear up for another NBA season, the team has undergone some significant changes. Along with the drafting of young talents like Bronny James and Dalton Knecht, they’ve added JJ Redick to the coaching staff. LeBron James is once again expected to lead the Lakers on another deep playoff run, but one of his teammates has revealed an unexpected confession about the King.

Though he now shares a strong relationship with LeBron, Lakers guard Austin Reaves admitted that before joining the team, he wasn’t exactly a fan of James. In fact, Reaves said his “hate” for LeBron only ended after the Finals losses to Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

In an interview with BustaJack Golf, Reaves opened up about how much he’s learned from playing alongside the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. “I’ve asked LeBron a lot of questions. More than he probably wants me to, to be honest. But when you’re playing with the greatest of all time, how do you not try to pick his brain?” Reaves said.

He added: “I’ve asked him what he thought his greatest year was—not just in terms of championships but peak athleticism, skill, and knowledge. For me, his best year was the one they lost to KD and Steph in the Finals. That’s when I finally stopped hating him.”

LeBron James #6 and Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers walk back to the court. Harry How/Getty Images

LeBron James #6 and Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers walk back to the court. Harry How/Getty Images

JJ Redick’s vision for Austin Reaves

According to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, JJ Redick has some big plans for Reaves heading into the season. “I just know JJ has big plans for Austin Reaves,” Windhorst said on his podcast. “And when the Lakers were in discussions with teams this summer, anytime Reaves’ name came up, it was a hard no from the front office.”

With LeBron entering his 22nd season at 40 years old, the Lakers will need more support. Anthony Davis alone won’t be able to carry the team, which is why both Redick and the Lakers’ front office are placing their trust in Reaves to step up this season.

Reaves reflects on LeBron and Bronny playing together

Bronny James’ selection in the NBA Draft sparked plenty of conversation among fans and analysts alike. Some speculated that LeBron’s influence played a role in the Lakers drafting his son, while others questioned whether Bronny had the skills to compete at the NBA level.

For Reaves, however, the addition of Bronny is a positive. He views the chance for LeBron to play alongside his son as a unique and special moment. “For LeBron to put himself in a position to play with his son is special. I know he’ll be motivated to perform at his peak level. For me, being around them and seeing what that’s going to be like is going to be very cool,” Reaves shared, according to Nicole Ganglani.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

