NBA News: Lakers star LeBron James hints at possible future job after retirement from the NBA

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James revealed a possible future career move after retiring from the NBA.

By Gianni Taina

As the 2024-25 NBA season approaches, anticipation is building, and all eyes are once again on LeBron James as he gears up for another run with the Los Angeles Lakers. Entering his 22nd NBA season, LeBron ties Vince Carter for the most seasons played in league history.

Though nearing the twilight of his playing days, James shows no signs of slowing down. Last season, he became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He also led Team USA to its fifth consecutive gold medal at the Olympics, securing MVP honors for the tournament.

During a recent interview on the GoJo and Golic Show, LeBron hinted at what might be next for him after his playing days. “I definitely love the sport. I see Tom Brady doing it, and he’s been great so far. We’ll see, maybe a guest appearance for one or two games when I’m done playing.”

It’s no surprise that LeBron is thinking about life beyond basketball, but with the chance to play alongside his son, Bronny James, in the NBA, fans can expect him to keep suiting up for a few more seasons.

LeBron excited for chance to play with Bronny

As LeBron approaches the historic moment of sharing the court with his son, Bronny, the buzz around the Lakers is at an all-time high. The father-son duo could make NBA history by playing together at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

In an episode of The Shop, LeBron expressed his excitement. “I’m so excited for training camp,” he said. “Having your son work with you is like the greatest thing. I can’t wait for this moment. It’s going to be pretty surreal for me. That might be the first time I sit back and think, ‘this is really cool.’”

LeBron’s playful warning to Bronny

As fans speculate about the dynamic between LeBron and Bronny, one burning question remains—will Bronny address his dad as “Bron” or stick to “Dad” when they’re on the court?

LeBron addressed this in a light-hearted moment during The Shop on Uninterrupted, making it clear that “Dad” won’t cut it during games. “We already laid that down,” LeBron said.

Once we leave the practice facility and the gates close, I can be ‘Dad’ again, in the car if we ride together,” he continued. “At home, I can be ‘Dad.’ But on the court, he’s gotta call me ‘2-3,’ ‘Bron,’ or even ‘GOAT’ if he wants. It’s up to him.”

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

