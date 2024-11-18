NBA News: Luka Doncic's teammate sends clear message to Gilgeous-Alexander after Mavericks win

The Dallas Mavericks secured a hard-fought victory over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in a thrilling NBA regular-season showdown. Following the intense matchup, one of Luka Doncic's teammates had a message for the Thunder star after Game 14 of the season.

One of the NBA‘s top-performing teams this season, the Oklahoma City Thunder, entered their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks riding high on an 11-2 record. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the cornerstone of their success, delivering MVP-caliber performances. However, the Mavericks, despite missing their star Luka Doncic, found a hero in PJ Washington, whose stellar play proved decisive in Dallas’ victory.

The win marked a turning point for the Mavericks, who now sit at 7-7. Struggling to find consistency early in the season, the team found their rhythm against Oklahoma City, demonstrating resilience in Doncic’s absence. Washington stepped up as the catalyst, supported by key contributions from other players.

After the game, PJ Washington reflected on the victory and his matchup against Gilgeous-Alexander. “Yeah, I like playing here,” Washington said with a smile. “I went to school with Shai, so I love matching up against him. He’s a great player. I love beating him too.”

Washington’s stats against the Thunder

Washington’s impact was undeniable. In just 28 minutes, he delivered a season-best performance, scoring 27 points on efficient shooting. He hit 7-of-13 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, and was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.

PJ Washington #25 of the Dallas Mavericks puts up a shot in front of Aaron Wiggins #21 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center on November 17, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Additionally, Washington hauled in 17 rebounds, dished out 2 assists, and recorded a block, solidifying his role as the Mavericks’ go-to player in Doncic’s absence.

Washington’s career numbers vs. the Thunder

Washington’s standout game was no fluke; he has a history of elevating his play against the Thunder. During his five seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, he consistently performed well against Oklahoma City.

Across 339 career minutes against the franchise, Washington has tallied 190 points, including a career-high 43 points in 2023. In that game, he shot 16-of-24 from the field and 5-of-9 from three-point range.

Beyond scoring, Washington’s contributions against the Thunder include 75 rebounds, 17 assists, 11 steals, and 12 blocks. His efficiency has also been notable, converting 68-of-142 field goals, 21-of-60 three-pointers, and 33-of-46 free throws. While turnovers have occasionally been an issue, his overall impact remains undeniable.