A few days ago, during an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Anthony Edwards sparked a huge debate in the NBA by saying Michael Jordan was the only skilled player in previous generations which included names such as Magic Johnson or Larry Bird.

“I didn’t watch it back in the day. So, I can’t speak on it. They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. Michael Jordan was the only one that really had skill. You know what I mean? So, that’s why when they saw Kobe, they were like, ‘Oh, my God.’ But now everybody has skill.”

Now, as a legend of great teams for the Los Angeles Lakers, Magic got tired of this type of comments. It’s all a direct consequence of the gold medal hype for a new version of Team USA led by LeBron James and Stephen Curry in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

What did Anthony Edwards say about Michael Jordan?

“You know, I just never respond to a guy that has never won a championship. There’s really nothing to say. He didn’t win a college championship. I don’t know if he even won a high school championship.”