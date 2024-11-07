NBA News: Mavericks star Luka Doncic misses two key teammates for the challenges ahead

After an impressive performance on Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks face new challenges as Luka Doncic will be without two key teammates for Game 9 of the NBA regular season.

The Dallas Mavericks‘ commanding 119-99 victory over the Chicago Bulls has bolstered confidence for Luka Doncic and his teammates as they look ahead to playoff contention and their championship ambitions. However, the team will face upcoming challenges without a pair of key players sidelined by injuries.

In addition to Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, and Kyrie Irving, who have already missed time, the Mavericks now face the confirmed absences of Dereck Lively II and PJ Washington following the win over the Bulls and as they prepare for their next matchup against the Suns.

According to Mavericks insider Joey Mistretta, both Lively II and Washington are expected to be out for at least the next game. These two players have been integral to head coach Jason Kidd’s offensive strategy, providing strength and depth on the floor. Their absence will test the team’s resilience, just as it did in their recent game against the Bulls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lively II first experienced shoulder pain toward the end of the game against the Orlando Magic and is currently being evaluated to determine whether his recovery will take weeks or a shorter timeframe. Meanwhile, Washington, who played against the Pacers, underwent post-game evaluation for knee pain, and his return will also depend on the results of his medical assessment.

Advertisement

Dereck Lively II #2 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates after scoring alongside teammate P.J. Washington #25 as they play the San Antonio Spurs.

Advertisement

Lively II and Washington’s contributions this season

Both Lively II and Washington have been valuable assets to Kidd’s lineup, providing the Mavericks with critical flexibility during games. Lively II, coming off the bench in every game this season, has been a strategic component in Kidd’s rotation, while Washington has been a mainstay in the starting lineup until his recent injury.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Mavericks star Luka Doncic makes something clear about exchange with Bennedict Mathurin

Lively II has performed admirably off the bench, averaging 23 minutes across six games and contributing 9.3 points per game. He has an impressive field goal conversion rate of .706, sinking 4 out of his 5.7 attempts on average.

Washington, working alongside Doncic and Irving, has also been a standout. Over seven games, he averaged 32.6 minutes, scored 9.4 points, and excelled in rebounding, pulling down 7.7 rebounds per game for the Mavericks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Mavericks’ performance without Lively II and Washington

Despite missing these two players, the Mavericks showcased a strong performance against Chicago in Game 8 in the NBA at the American Airlines Center. Doncic led the charge with 27 points, 13 assists, and 7 rebounds, helping lift Dallas to a 5-3 record. As the team pushes forward, they’ll rely on Doncic’s form and leadership to maintain momentum in the standings.