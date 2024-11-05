NBA News: Mavericks star Luka Doncic makes something clear about exchange with Bennedict Mathurin

After a strong showing against the Magic, the Dallas Mavericks stumbled in a tough matchup with the Pacers, where Bennedict Mathurin played a key role and exchanged words with Luka Doncic at the end of the game in the NBA.

One of Monday night’s marquee matchups in the NBA featured the Dallas Mavericks taking on the Indiana Pacers. Both teams have faced challenges early in the season, and the highly anticipated duel between Bennedict Mathurin and Luka Doncic ended in a Pacers victory.

With a final score of 134-127, the Pacers improved to 3-4, working to recover from a slow start to the season. Although the road to the playoffs remains long, Mathurin’s impressive performance has fans optimistic about what lies ahead.

For the Mavericks, however, the mood is somber. Another home loss, despite strong performances in recent away games, has Dallas re-evaluating what needs to change to meet its season goals. With Doncic in top form, the team is eager to bounce back in their next matchup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the night’s standout moments occurred with a minute left on the clock, when Mathurin and Doncic exchanged words. With the Pacers holding the lead, Mathurin initiated the banter, and Doncic later explained the incident to the media: “He started talking *** with one minute to go. I just said if you’re going to talk ***, start early.”

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks is defended by Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers during the first half at American Airlines Center on November 04, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Advertisement

Doncic’s standout performance

Aside from the exchange with Mathurin, Doncic made an impressive effort to rally his team in the fourth quarter. His 34 points weren’t enough to secure the win, as the Mavericks fell short by seven points.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Mavericks HC Jason Kidd sends clear message to Klay Thompson on reaching milestone

Doncic also contributed 15 assists and grabbed 7 rebounds, complemented by PJ Washington, who added 11 rebounds. Fans accustomed to standout performances from Klay Thompson saw him contribute a modest 16 points over 34 minutes.

Advertisement

Mavericks’ recent home struggles

The Mavericks have faced tough losses at home, with both the Pacers and Rockets taking advantage of mistakes to edge out wins. In the Rockets game, Doncic led all scorers with 29 points and 5 rebounds.

The team also lost a recent game against the Suns in Phoenix, despite Doncic’s impressive 40-point performance. Even with Doncic’s strong showing, it wasn’t enough to overcome Kevin Durant and his squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans now look ahead to the Mavericks’ next game on November 6 against the Chicago Bulls at the American Airlines Center. Capitalizing on Doncic’s strong form could help Dallas climb in the NBA Western Conference standings.