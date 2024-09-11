Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum make surprising picks for the best high school mixtapes of NBA stars

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic and Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, both rivals in the 2024 NBA Finals, made astounding choices for the best high school mixtapes of NBA stars.

NBA new season is nearly close to begin and the stars makes fun appearances on camera. In this opportunity, two Finals rivals as Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic and Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum chooses the best high school mixtape.

High school mixtapes are an interesting and fun part of basketball culture. While not all of the featured players make it to the NBA, some go on to have respectable careers in the pros, providing great highlights for the fans. Even the current stars never forget watching those videos; for example, Doncic and Tatum recently shared their favorite mixtapes.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncicmade an interesting choice for the best high school mixtape: 2011 NBA MVP Derrick Rose. Boston Celtics’ reigning NBA champion Jayson Tatum could not settle on a single pick and answered, “John Wall or Seventh Woods clips.” Both players, rivals in the 2024 NBA Finals, surprised with their selections but definitely have good taste.

Doncic’s choice makes sense given Rose’s career, as he had already showcased his talent back in high school. The former Chicago Bulls star led the franchise in the post-Michael Jordan era, becoming the league’s youngest player to win the Most Valuable Player award during the 2011 season, when the Bulls reached the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tatum, on the other hand, expressed his admiration for John Wall’s high school mixtape. The 2011 All-Star Game MVP is currently a free agent but had high expectations at the start of his career. Seventh Woods is the other pick by the Celtics‘ star. The former North Carolina Tar Heel went undrafted in the 2022 season and did not make it to the NBA. He currently plays in the Ecuadorian basketball league.

Derrick Rose playing for the Chicago Bulls looks on during a game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on April 7, 2016

Zion Williamson and Paolo Banchero also chose their favorite high school mixtapes

New Orleans Pelicans’ star Zion Williamson also chooses his favorite high school mixtape, answering an atypical pick: “I would definitely say myself”. His election notes that he has a high self love and moral. But power forward clip was also a viral video, and is honestly great.

Paolo Banchero, for his part, couldn’t pick just one name. “Aquille Carr, John Wall, Andrew Wiggins, Zion,” he listed. The Orlando Magic star agreed with Williamson and chose the Pelicans’ star high school mixtape, along with those of other notable high school players. One thing is clear: the 21-year-old is a huge fan of highlights and doesn’t have a definite favorite, so he mentioned several names.

When will the 2024-25 NBA season start?

The new 2024-25 NBA season will begin on October 22, 2024, and will extend for several months until June 2025. From October 3 to October 19, each team will play between 4 and 6 preseason games, including the Abu Dhabi Games. The season also features the second edition of the NBA Cup, which will start in mid-November and was won last year by the Los Angeles Lakers.