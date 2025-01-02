NBA News: Miami Heat coach Spoelstra reveals the reason behind his major decision on Jimmy Butler

After missing five NBA games, Jimmy Butler made his return to the Miami Heat lineup on Wednesday night in a 119-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. While the win was a positive outcome for the team, head coach Erik Spoelstra made a surprising decision regarding the star forward’s playing time, which he later explained.

Butler logged 25 minutes in his return, contributing 9 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists. However, he was subbed out with just over three minutes left in the third quarter and did not return for the remainder of the game. From the bench, he watched as his teammates closed out the win at Kaseya Center.

“Thirteen days is a long time away,” Spoelstra explained during the post-game press conference when asked about Butler’s absence during the decisive fourth quarter. “I just went with the group there in the fourth that was giving us the most and to see if that group could close it out.”

The 35-year-old veteran had missed the previous five games due to a series of physical issues. Initially sidelined with an ankle sprain, Butler’s status was later updated to a “stomach illness.” He returned to practice earlier this week, prompting Spoelstra to take a cautious approach in easing him back into game action.

Miami’s strong performance through the first three quarters, which saw them build a 14-point lead, allowed Spoelstra to rest Butler without jeopardizing the game. Though the Pelicans trimmed the deficit to 11 points late in the contest, the Heat’s victory was never in doubt.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat react against the Dallas Mavericks during overtime at Kaseya Center on November 24, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Teammates react to Butler’s return

Spoelstra wasn’t the only one to comment on Jimmy Butler’s return after the game against the Pelicans. Guard Tyler Herro expressed his excitement about having the veteran back in action. “It’s good just to have him back out there. Always great playing with him,” Herro said in an interview shared by reporter Zachary Weinberger on his X account.

Center Bam Adebayo also weighed in on Butler’s return, emphasizing the adjustments needed after his absence. “You always got to readjust when somebody comes back, especially after being gone for 13 days,” he explained, also via Weinberger. “But he’ll get back acclimated, we’ll get him back into the flow, and then we’ll be okay.”

Miami heating up

Despite an inconsistent start to the season, the Heat appear to be finding their rhythm. They have now won four of their last five games and currently sit at No. 6 in the Eastern Conference standings. Even with Butler’s limited contributions on Wednesday, the team demonstrated depth and resilience in their performance. Miami will aim to continue their strong run when they face the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at Kaseya Center.

