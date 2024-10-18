NBA News: Miami Heat star encouraged by president Pat Riley to follow in Dwyane Wade's footsteps

Pat Riley, president of the Miami Heat, recently spoke about one of the team's brightest stars and shared what he believes it will take for him to reach the level of Dwyane Wade, one of the franchise's all-time greats and a three-time NBA champion.

The Miami Heat have high hopes for their upcoming NBA season after a strong preseason performance. To compete seriously in the Eastern Conference, the team’s key players must step up, and president Pat Riley has made it clear that he is using Dwayne Wade‘s legacy to inspire one player in particular.

In an interview with the Miami Herald, Riley discussed Bam Adebayo’s potential. “I tell him every day, ‘You got to go after this thing. Let’s go get it. Go get it. Nobody is going to give it to you,’” Riley said. He then explained what the 27-year-old center must do to reach the next level, using Wade as a blueprint for success.

“I was listening to a little piece the other day with Udonis (Haslem) and Dwyane. We’re going to have the statue for Dwyane. Every time people will walk up those stairs and walk past that statue, they’ll know that he is a forever Heat lifer,” Pat shared. “When both of them were looking up at their numbers when we retired Udonis’ number, they both looked up and said: ‘That was earned.’ Bam is going to have to earn that stuff and you do it on the court.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bam Adebayo’s growth

Since joining Miami in 2017, Bam Adebayo has shown consistent growth. Between 2020 and 2023, he averaged over 18 points per game each season, with the exception of last season, where both he and the Heat experienced a dip in performance.

Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat stands on the court during their game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on February 26, 2024 in Sacramento, California.

Advertisement

“He comes every year and he is better. He’s got more confidence and everything. He’s pre-30 years old, but he’s eight years in already, too. So he’s been through a lot,” Riley expressed about Adebayo’s potential. “If I can get 10 percent a year better out of him every year, then we got somebody who’s unique.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Heat president Pat Riley delivers important message regarding Jimmy Butler's future

Dwyane Wade’s legacy

Pat Riley chose a fitting role model in Dwyane Wade for Adebayo to follow. The former shotting guard is widely regarded as the most important player in Miami Heat history. During his first 13 seasons with the team, Wade led the Heat to three NBA championships, establishing himself as the franchise’s cornerstone.

Advertisement

After brief stints with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, Wade returned to Miami for the final stretch of his career, capping off a journey that forever changed the trajectory of the franchise. Now, the question remains: Can Adebayo begin to carve his own legacy in Miami, following in Wade’s footsteps?