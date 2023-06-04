NBA News: Michael Malone reveals which Miami Heat player worries him the least

The Denver Nuggets won Game 1 of the NBA Finals series 104-93, not a big margin but the Nuggets held the Heat to a 15-20 point margin for most of Game 1.

The Nuggets have the odds on their side for at least the first two games of the series, but Michael Malone knows the Miami Heat could rise from the ashes at any time.

So far the defensive work of the Nuggets was highly effective, during Game 1 Jimmy Butler only scored 13 points, while only one player posted twenty points.

Which Heat player is Michael Malone the least concerned about?

According to recent statements, Michael Malone said that “…but if you’re gonna score 26 points on 25 shots, that’s something we’re willing to live with.” referring to Bam Adebayo.

During Game 1, Bam Adebayo scored 26 points in 40 minutes, plus he posted 13 rebounds and 5 assists, while the Heat’s second highest scoring player during that game was Gabe Vincente with 19 points.