NBA News: Minnesota star Anthony Edwards sends hopeful message to Knicks fans

The Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards sent New York Knicks fans a surprising message after their NBA preseason game.

With the NBA regular season set to begin at the end of October, teams are ramping up their preparations. The Minnesota Timberwolves have already played three preseason games, with Anthony Edwards emerging as a standout in their most recent contest against the New York Knicks.

However, despite Edwards’ impressive performance, the Timberwolves fell to the Knicks, 110-115, marking their first preseason loss. Edwards was a bright spot for the Timberwolves, logging 27 minutes, dishing out 3 assists, and scoring an impressive 31 points.

After the game, Edwards took a moment to exchange jerseys with Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns, his former Timberwolves teammate. However, what caught the attention of both Timberwolves and Knicks fans was a brief exchange with a fan.

As Edwards handed his jersey to Towns, a fan shouted: “Once that contract is up… New York, baby, New York.” Edwards responded: “I definitely would love to be reunited,” sparking speculation about his future.

Anthony Edwards #5 and Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrate after winning Game Seven of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on May 19, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Edwards prepares for the regular season

Despite the buzz generated by his comment, Edwards remains focused on the upcoming season. His preseason performances have been strong, playing 51 minutes across the last two games, recording 6 assists, 6 rebounds, and scoring 47 points.

Timberwolves fans are hoping these standout performances translate into regular-season success, especially after last season’s NBA Conference Finals loss to the Mavericks.

Towns gearing up for his Knicks mission

On the other side, Towns is preparing for his first full season with the Knicks. After falling short in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, losing to the Pacers, Towns will be key in helping New York make a run at the title.

Edwards and Towns are set to face off again on December 19, when the Knicks visit Minnesota, marking Towns’ return to his old stomping grounds. How the Wolves’ fans will receive him?

