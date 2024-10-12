Trending topics:
NBA News: Minnesota star Anthony Edwards sends strong warning about his limitless potential

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has issued a strong message to the NBA, warning the league about his boundless potential.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates a three point basket
© C. Morgan Engel/Getty ImagesAnthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates a three point basket

By Gianni Taina

The Minnesota Timberwolves have kicked off their preseason with back-to-back wins and are shaping up to be serious contenders for a deep playoff run. Leading the charge is 22-year-old star Anthony Edwards, who recently sent a powerful message to the league about his limitless potential.

Edwards has emerged as the Timberwolves‘ leader at just 22 years old, guiding them to the conference finals last season for the first time in nearly two decades. He highlighted his rapid ascent in the Netflix documentary Starting 5.

When you’re in your prime, you’re like 26. The s— that I’m doing, I’m doing this s— at 22,” Edwards said. “Imagine when I’m 25, 26 and the s— is perfect, everything perfected. If I could fast forward my next season to the playoffs right now, I would. Come back better and work a little harder. So let’s go for a full ride, buckle the f— up.”

As he enters the 2024-25 season, Edwards is aiming for his third consecutive All-Star appearance after setting career highs last season in points, assists, field goal percentage, and free throw percentage.

Edwards eyes MVP aspirations

With the Timberwolves building on last season’s success, Edwards has his sights set on one of the league’s highest individual honors: the NBA MVP award.

“Yeah, hell yeah, for sure, no question [that I have the game to be the MVP in the league],” Edwards told NBA TV. “And that’s what I’m going for. At this point, ain’t nothing else to go for. I got a great team. I got no excuses [not] to win games. Great coaching staff, great organization. Now it’s on me to make it happen. I’m definitely going for it.”

Edwards sends motivational message to Timberwolves fans

When asked about his outlook for the upcoming season, Edwards expressed his appreciation for the support and his determination to bring a championship to Minnesota.

“I feel like the state of Minnesota has given us so much love and support. We just can’t wait to get back out there and put on for them,” Edwards said. “We had a good season last year, but Minnesota deserves more.”

The city and the fans deserve a banner,” he continued. “Last year was like an appetizer. This year, we want the whole meal. We know it won’t be easy, and we know it’s gonna take work. But we love the work, and we’re ready to eat.”

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

