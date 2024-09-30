Trending topics:
NBA News: Minnesota star Anthony Edwards gets real about Karl-Anthony Towns’ departure

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards recently shared his thoughts on Karl-Anthony Towns’ departure to the New York Knicks.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves handles the ball during the NBA game at Footprint Center
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesAnthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves handles the ball during the NBA game at Footprint Center

By Gianni Taina

As the NBA season approaches, teams are finalizing their rosters, and one of the biggest offseason moves came with the trade between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New York Knicks. In a blockbuster deal, KarlAnthony Towns was sent to New York in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick from the Knicks, via the Detroit Pistons.

The trade, announced last Friday, surprised many, including Timberwolves’ star Anthony Edwards, who expressed his feelings about losing his close friend and teammate when asked about Towns during media day.

“I think everybody know KAT’s my brother,” Edwards said. “So that definitely hurt. It’s a business. I just gotta roll with it. They (Randle & DiVincenzo) not here yet, so I’m ready to get to know them. Get it figured out as fast as we can because we’re trying to get back where we was and go even farther.”

Towns’ departure came as a shock, especially since the four-time All-Star had been a cornerstone of Chris Finch’s squad. The Timberwolves reached the Western Conference Finals last season before falling to the Dallas Mavericks.

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Western Conference All-Stars drives to the basket against the Eastern Conference All-Stars. Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Edwards sends a motivational message to Timberwolves fans

Despite the roster shakeup, Anthony Edwards remains focused on the future and delivered an inspiring message to Timberwolves fans. When asked by the team’s social media staff about his expectations for the upcoming season, Edwards expressed his gratitude and determination to bring a championship to Minnesota.

“I feel like the state of Minnesota has given us so much love and support. We just can’t wait to get back out there and put on for them,” Edwards said. “We had a good season last year, but Minnesota deserves more.”

The city and the fans deserve a banner,” Edwards continued. “Last year was like an appetizer. This year, we want the whole meal. We know it won’t be easy, and we know it’s gonna take work. But we love the work, and we’re ready to eat.”

