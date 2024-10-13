NBA News: Minnesota's Anthony Edwards compares himself to his all-time favorite player

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves didn’t hesitate to compare himself with his all-time favorite player in NBA history.

The performance of the U.S. Men’s Basketball Team at the Olympics was nothing short of superlative, capped off with a gold medal. Among the standout players was Anthony Edwards, who is now poised for a breakout NBA season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After his impressive Olympic showing, Edwards enters the season as a key player for the Timberwolves. His preseason form has already proven his readiness, as he helped lead the team to two victories.

Ahead of the season opener, Edwards spoke to Interview Magazine about Kevin Durant, his all-time favorite player: “Before I met him, I felt like he was super cool, and then when I met him, I realized we are the same.”

Edwards continued: “All we want to do is hoop. We let our people control our stuff,but we just want to get on the court and hoop. That’s what I realized when I first got around him.”

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter in Game Four of the Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center on May 28, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

What Edwards and Durant have in common

Edwards explained that the bond he shares with Durant stems from their similar mindsets, a key reason why Durant stands as his favorite player of all-time in the NBA.

“Every time he walks in the gym, he grabs a ball and goes straight to the court before he puts his clothes on, and just starts shooting. And then off the court we’d just be chilling,” Edwards added.

Their relationship began during their time together on the U.S. Olympic Team, where they won gold. As they prepare for the upcoming NBA season as rivals, the mutual respect between Edwards and Durant will remain strong.

What’s next for Edwards and the Timberwolves?

vs. Knicks – October 13 – Preseason Game 3

vs. Bulls – October 16 – Preseason Game 4

vs. Nuggets – October 17 – Preseason Game 5

