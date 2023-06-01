In the wake of an embarrassing elimination at the hands of the Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to move on from Doc Rivers. It didn’t take them long to find a new man for the job, with Nick Nurse immediately taking the reins.

Curiously, their new coach had also been fired recently, since the Toronto Raptors parted with him in April. Either way, the Sixers are already looking forward to turning the page after a string of playoff failures.

Nurse comes to town with a championship in his résumé, having led Toronto to its lone ring in 2019. He had also drawn interest from the Suns and Bucks, but there’s a reason why he preferred the City of Brotherly Love.

Nick Nurse mentions Daryl Morey as reason to snub Kevin Durant, Suns

“Well, there’s several things you’re evaluating,” Nurse said, via ClutchPoints. “First of all, I know what’s a good team because I’m in the trenches trying to battle you guys a lot. Pretty good rivalry, right? We saw each other a lot and playoffs and stuff as well. Certainly a big factor.

“And then, I think what’s most important is ownership. Just just like the other side, do your research, and everything I hear is super positiv. And I know Daryl and Daryl’s track record of getting players and putting together a roster that can compete for the title, I think speaks for itself. And that’s what made it a fairly easy decision in the end.”

Turning down the possibility to coach a team with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul in the same roster is never an easy choice to make, which is why this speaks volumes of Nurse’s trust in Daryl Morey.

During his time with the Raptors, he faced the Sixers on many occasions in the playoffs. Now he’ll be coaching his former rivals, who need someone to guide them to the promised land once and for all.