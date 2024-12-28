NBA News: Nikola Jokic surprises fans with candid comments after Nuggets' loss

The Denver Nuggets suffered their second consecutive NBA loss, this time falling 149-135 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The defeat sparked criticism from fans who had hoped for a stronger response from the team following their earlier loss to the Phoenix Suns. Nikola Jokic, however, offered a thoughtful analysis of the situation and made some surprising comments about his team’s performance.

“I think how we play, that we are in a good spot, I think we are not even close to where we’re supposed to be,” Nikola affirmed. “I think how bad we’ve played, we’re in a good spot, I think we need to start thinking what I can do for this team to help, not what the team can do to help me. Is it screening, is it rolling, is it a passing issue, is it rebounding, is it playing defense? I think we should, I call it point this way (to himself) not this way (to his team).”

This is the hallmark of a true leader. Nikola Jokic demonstrated strong self-criticism, focusing on what he could do to improve rather than placing blame on his teammates. Against the Cavaliers, Jokic delivered a stellar performance with 27 points, 14 rebounds, and 13 assists, an improvement over his 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 2 assists in the previous game against the Suns. While these numbers are impressive by most standards, they might seem modest for Jokic, who recently recorded a 34-point game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now is not the time to critique Jokic, as his performance against the Cavaliers was nothing short of complete, achieving yet another NBA triple-double. He continues to lead the Nuggets not only as their top scorer but also as a key playmaker who creates scoring opportunities for his teammates. However, the Nuggets as a team must address significant defensive shortcomings. The absence of Aaron Gordon was keenly felt, leaving the team vulnerable and exposed on that end of the floor.

Nikola Jokic of Denver Nuggets looks on during the NBA match between Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics at Etihad Arena on October 04, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement

Can the Denver Nuggets secure a direct spot in the playoffs?

Although there are still many games left in the season, the Denver Nuggets are in a strong position to qualify directly for the playoffs, currently sitting in seventh place in the Western Conference standings, just behind the Los Angeles Lakers. However, to secure their spot without relying on a play-in berth, the Nuggets must focus on improving their defense, maintaining player health, and staying consistent on offense.

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: Former Curry teammate on the Warriors close to being traded to Jokic's Nuggets

Having a player like Nikola Jokic competing for the NBA MVP award ensures the team’s relevance in the league, as his offensive performances are consistently exceptional. However, the Nuggets must work to distribute the offensive workload more effectively to reduce their reliance on Jokic. Should he face a prolonged injury, the team’s vulnerabilities would be exposed, potentially jeopardizing their playoff aspirations.