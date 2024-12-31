Nikola Jokic is undeniably one of the standout players on the Denver Nuggets roster. With another stellar performance, this time against the Utah Jazz in an NBA regular season matchup, the Serbian big man continues to delight Nuggets fans. However, after Jokic dropped 36 points in the win over Utah, head coach Michael Malone took the opportunity to highlight the performance of another player.

Malone, whose team has been in solid form, believes his game plan is working, despite some areas in need of improvement. Consistency remains a key focus. And a major part of that consistency is Jokic, who is averaging 31 points per game and contributing significantly on the boards with more than 12 rebounds per contest.

Despite the strong individual performances, questions still linger about the Nuggets‘ overall level, particularly their defense. With a 18-13 record in the regular season, the team has conceded a concerning 259 points over the last two losses. Notably, the Cavaliers put up 149 points, while the Suns scored 110 in their respective victories.

While the Nuggets’ defense remains a topic of discussion, Malone did offer praise for one player in particular—Russell Westbrook. The former MVP, who has been mentioned as a potential NBA Hall of Fame inductee by Bleacher Report, received high praise from the Nuggets’ head coach. Malone didn’t hesitate to express his admiration for Westbrook’s recent performance.

Russell Westbrook during the NBA match between Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics

“First-ballot Hall of Famer, one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game,” Malone said. “What I admire so much about him, aside from the leadership and toughness he brings every single day, is that he has no ego.”

see also NBA News: Nuggets HC Michael Malone sends clear message to Nikola Jokic amid outside criticism

Malone’s comments on Westbrook’s role

Head coach Michael Malone recently shared his thoughts on Russell Westbrook’s impact on the Denver Nuggets, emphasizing not just his potential Hall of Fame credentials but also his contribution to the team’s game plan after 31 games in 2024. “He came here for one reason, and that’s to help us win a championship,” Malone said.

Malone continued, “He hates to lose. He’s built the right way, and I’ll go to war with Russell Westbrook any day.” With this strong endorsement of Westbrook’s approach to the game, the Nuggets are focused on finding the best path to a championship as the season approaches its midway point.

Westbrook’s performance in 2024

Although Westbrook has not played significant minutes this season, he has recently earned a starting spot in Michael Malone’s rotation for the Denver Nuggets.

Westbrook has appeared in 31 games, starting 10, and has averaged 12.1 points per game, totaling 375 points so far. In addition to his scoring, he has contributed 201 assists, 141 rebounds, and 54 steals. Westbrook’s all-around performance has made him an invaluable asset to the Nuggets, helping them finish 2024 with a strong record.