NBA News: Nikola Jokic issues frank message to Nuggets' teammates after loss to Clippers

Following the loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Nikola Jokic delivered a blunt message to his teammates after the Denver Nuggets' 0-2 start.

The Denver Nuggets have struggled to find their rhythm early in the 2024-25 NBA season, suffering another defeat at Ball Arena, this time against the Los Angeles Clippers. Led by James Harden, the Clippers secured a 109-104 win, leaving the Nuggets with an 0-2 start. Following the game, team star Nikola Jokic delivered a candid message to his teammates, emphasizing the need for improvement.

Despite being the game’s top scorer with 41 points, Jokic acknowledged that he and his teammates have a lot to work on. When asked about his patience during this challenging period, the two-time MVP was quick to show support for his teammates.

“Just because I scored 40 today, that doesn’t mean I played good… I don’t think we need to question my patience, because I’m with the guys. I’m not separate from them… I think we all need to play better,” Jokic shared during the post-game press conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jokic, a three-time NBA MVP, took on the responsibility of guiding the team through this rough patch , a different stance compared to his reaction following their earlier loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder .

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets goes to the basket against Ousmane Dieng #13 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first quarter at Ball Arena on October 24, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Advertisement

In Game 2 against the Clippers, Jokic scored 41 points, completing 7/14 two-pointers and 7/12 from the three-point line, grabbed 9 rebounds (6 defensive, 3 offensive), delivered 4 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block. One of the most interesting stats is that, despite the Clippers spent 27:39 minutes in lead, the Nuggets’ star finished with a +7 in plus-minus, stating Jokic’s importance in the team.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Nikola Jokic opens up about his biggest regret despite his success with the Nuggets

Jokic receives praise from Clippers’ star

The Clippers, rebounding from their previous loss to the Phoenix Suns, received strong performances from Harden, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac. Zubac, who contributed 24 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 block on 64% shooting, offered high praise for Jokic, recognizing him as one of the elite players in the NBA.

Advertisement

“He’s probably the best player in the league right now… It’s a challenge every night. Especially, coach lets me guard him one on one… Every possession is a mind game… It’s a challenge and I look forward to these games a lot,” said Zubac about Jokic to Joey Linn after the game.