NBA News: Nuggets' Russell Westbrook shares thoughts about triple-double race with Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokic have teamed up on the Denver Nuggets, forming one of the most feared duos in the NBA.

Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokic, two of the NBA’s most prominent stars, now share the court with the Denver Nuggets. Despite their past rivalry, both players are focused on the team’s success rather than competing for individual stats.

Westbrook and Jokic’s presence on the same team is thrilling for NBA fans. Both players possess unique abilities and have the potential to complement each other on the court.

Russell Westbrook, who recently joined the Nuggets, has expressed admiration for Jokic and a desire to collaborate with him to lead the team to success. Jokic, meanwhile, continues to show his leadership and ability to guide the team.

“No, we have not,” Westbrook replied. “And, I don’t know if there’s a race or not, but we have not talked about it at all. Nikola is the best player in the world, and he’s playing at the highest level. All we care about, and he’ll probably tell you the same, is winning basketball games. That’s it.”

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets reacts as he is fouled by Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers during a 102-100 Clippers win at Crypto.com Arena. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“We have not talked about it at all. Nikola [Jokic] is the best player in the world… All we care about is winning basketball games.” Russell Westbrook on the triple-double “race”.

Westbrook’s determination to lead the Nuggets to success

Westbrook is determined to have an outstanding season with the Denver Nuggets. Despite the criticism he faced for his performance last season, he remains a talented and dangerous player. Westbrook’s goal is to help the Nuggets reach the NBA Finals and compete for the championship. His experience and leadership will be critical to the team’s success.

Westbrook’s impact beyond the court: His commitment to community work

In addition to his NBA career, Westbrook has been actively involved in community projects. He recently opened a new school in Los Angeles, providing education to hundreds of students. Westbrook’s commitment to his community demonstrates his dedication to making a positive impact on society.