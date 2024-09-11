NBA Rumors: Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton makes huge statement regarding his future

Before the start of the new season, point guard Tyrese Haliburton sent a clear message about his future with the Indiana Pacers.

Although the NBA season has not yet started, teams are still in preparation mode. Player movements remain in full swing, and one of the league’s stars has weighed in on his future. Tyrese Haliburton made it clear where he stands with the Indiana Pacers.

Regarding his future, the recent gold medalist from the Paris 2024 Olympics made an interesting statement on The Pat McAfee Show: “I’m not going anywhere,”

Additionally, he dismissed any rumors of a trade to another franchise: “So if they want to play with me they would then have to come here. The Stephon Marbury comment is a little weird… Why does Phoenix need me, they’ve got Tyus Jones, they’ve got a good squad over there… I mean, I understand but I’m good in Indy, they’re good in Phoenix. Everybody’s good right now.”

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers reacts after a three point basket against the New York Knicks in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 12, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Former star Stephon Marbury sends a cryptic message to Haliburton

Following a series of rumors linking Haliburton with a departure from the Indiana Pacers, none other than former NBA star Stephon Marbury suggested that the point guard would be a perfect fit within the Phoenix Suns’ structure.

However, the former Sacramento Kings player has repeatedly expressed his affection for the city of Indiana and everything it encompasses. He has been seen multiple times supporting Caitlin Clark at Indiana Fever games, as well as attending Indianapolis Colts games.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever and Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers embrace after the game against the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Haliburton shares his feelings about playing alongside LeBron in the Olympics

Tyrese Haliburton was one of the members of Team USA who secured the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Although he didn’t see as much playing time as he might have hoped, he had the privilege of sharing the roster with star players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.

Gold medalists Tyrese Haliburton, Derrick White, and Jayson Tatum of Team United States pose with their medals on the podium during the Men’s basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.

Regarding his experience of sharing a roster with The King, the Pacers player was emphatic: “Great teammate,” and he also shared his thoughts about the rest of the team: “Everybody was super cool… I was just asking a bunch of questions. I was asking guys about stories from when I was a kid… We would all just have dinner together and just talk hoops for hours… It was a good time.”