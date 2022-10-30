Paolo Banchero keeps pushing for the Rookie of Year award. This time the No.1 pick overall of the 2022 NBA Draft clinches a new high-score record as a new start player in the NBA.

Paolo Banchero's rookie season with the Orlando Magic could be set up for the ROY award winner. However, there are another players such as Bennedict Mathurin, who is also raising his hand. Although, Banchero is already proving himself as the next big star in the NBA, the season is long enough to have a nice face-off for it.

It's a good way to watch one of the most promising stars fulfilling the expectations, as the other one in the 2022 NBA Draft Class, Chet Holgrem couldn't do it due to a season-ending injury. That's why these type of players are good to the league, because they deliver the unexpected, sometimes. However, this doesn't mean his career will be successful.

In fact, this milestone just means he is performing as the Orlando Magic are expecting, because at this time, the rebuilding project is more important than anything. In fact, some analysts and reporters are starting a possible tanking rumor for them. However, it won't be seen until the regular season is over.

NBA News: Paolo Banchero clinches a new record as a rookie

Paolo Banchero is starting a new week in the NBA as a proved talent after a huge start. As the holder of the No.1 pick overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, Banchero got his first six games with 20+ points each, which made him one of the top talents in the current season to watch. However, it was only the beginning.

Since the 1999-2000 NBA Season, only three NBA rookies have pulled up more than 140 points in their first seven NBA regular-season games. Those players Kevin Durant with 152 points as a Seattle Supersonics' player, and Brandon Jennings as a Milwaukee Bucks' player with 179 points, who holds the record.

After Paolo Banchero's game seven against the Dallas Mavericks of his rookie season, he has pulled up 159 points for the Orlando Magic, which means that he is the second rookie with most points in his first seven NBA official games, according to the specialized site StatMuse.