NBA News: Stephen Curry reveals the true reason he's still playing for the Warriors

Stephen Curry has been the driving force behind the Golden State Warriors’ impressive 10-3 start to the 2024-25 NBA season. Now in his 15th year in the league, Curry recently shared the honest reason that fuels his passion to keep playing basketball.

The Golden State Warriors have started the 2024-25 NBA season strong, boasting an impressive 10-3 record as they aim to contend in the Eastern Conference. Leading the charge is Stephen Curry, whose brilliance remains the cornerstone of the team’s success. Now, Curry opened up about the true motivation that keeps him playing at an elite level after 15 years in the league.

“Honestly, it’s the only thing I’m really playing for at this point,” Curry said in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dubs Talk about his ultimate goal of capturing a fifth NBA championship with the Warriors. “It’s the only thing that matters in the sense of accomplishment.”

As a cornerstone of Golden State‘s dynasty, Steph has already cemented his legacy with four championships during a seven-year span (2015-2022). But for the superstar, there’s still unfinished business. He wants to elevate the Warriors to the top once again, further solidifying his place among basketball’s all-time greats.

Despite his extensive accomplishments, the 36-year-old guard insists his passion for the game hasn’t waned. “I still love to play the game,” he explained. “I still love to come to work every day. Basketball is still fun for me. The challenge of trying to figure out how to win on a nightly basis, I still get up for it.”

A fifth title would be unique

Curry also reflected on how winning a fifth championship in the 2024-25 season would differ from past triumphs. “Trying to reimagine how it would look for the Golden State Warriors in the 24-25 season to win a championship is totally different than even ’22,” he noted. “It’s totally different than ’17 or ’18 or ’15. The league has changed so much.”

The Warriors themselves are a vastly different team. Only a handful of familiar faces remain from their 2022 title run, including Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and Andrew Wiggins. The roster’s evolution has added a layer of complexity—and excitement—to Curry’s championship aspirations.

Curry’s obsession

The Warriors superstar also delved into his personal motivations, extending beyond team accomplishments. Reflecting on his pursuit of greatness and his desire to become the NBA GOAT, Curry shared, “All that goes into the obsession of trying to be the best basketball player that I can be.” He emphasized the mutual effort between himself and his team, adding, “And trying to lift my team up and have them lift me up to be able to be relevant in that conversation.”

Winning a fifth ring would place Curry alongside NBA legends like Magic Johnson, Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant , and his own coach, Steve Kerr. He acknowledged the significance of such an accomplishment and added, “Obviously, in the historical realm of basketball, there is another level. You talk about five-time champions and beyond that. It’s a good place to start from, but I definitely want to get greedy.”