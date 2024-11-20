Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders receives big heads-up from Johnny Manziel ahead of NFL career

College football icon Johnny Manziel offered some strong advice to Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders as he is set to embark on NFL career.

The Colorado Buffaloes are firing in all cylinders and looking to make the Big 12 title game during Deion Sanders second year at the helm. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders has established himself as a top prospect heading into the NFL Draft and is putting the league on notice. However, former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel sent Shedeur a strong message.

Manziel knows as well as any talented college football star how difficult it is to translate his game into an NFL gridiron. Controversies aside, ‘Johnny Football’ was one of the most electric NCAA QBs of the century, yet he failed to adapt into the highly-competitive environment of professional football.

Manziel has talked about his struggles coming into the league after being drafted by the Cleveland Browns and often mentioned the game-speed difference with the college football level. On that note, he gave Sanders a heads-up on what’s waiting for him in the big leagues.

“I think everybody has to go through it,” Manziel saidabout Shedeur. “I think a lot of mobile guys will really learn how fast and how quick the game is when you get to the next level. A lot of the things that you do in college, with ease at times, definitely button up and get a lot harder to do whenever you get to the NFL. The speed is just too fast. The D linemen are just too good.”

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes throws a pass during the NCAAF game at Arizona Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. The Buffalos defeated the Wildcats 34-7.

Manziel believes in Shedeur, though

Although Manziel admitted Sanders will have to adapt fast to the fast-paced defenses, the Texas A&M legendary QB has hope in Deion Sanders’ son to overcome the adversity.

“I believe that Shedeur is still gonna get to that next level and be able to be elusive and be able to make plays. But, as everybody learns when he gets to the NFL, it’s a different beast.”

Though Manziel’s forecast is fairly accurate, Sanders’ archetype is not exactly that of a scrambling QB. The Buffaloes‘ signal-caller excels when his feet are set in the pocket, despite his ability to extend plays. He displays great patience and vision inside the hashes.

Shedeur responds to rumours of possible NFL destination

As the NFL season reaches its final stretch, and with teams focusing more on the upcoming draft class than the playoff bracket, rumors are swirling about where some of the top talents might land.

The New York Giants currently own the 4th overall pick and have benched QB Daniel Jones, clearly signalling a decision to move on from the former 6th overall selection from the 2019 Draft. Shedeur commented on the possibility of joining the G-men in NYC.

“Come on, man, I don’t know,” Shedeur said. “Nah I think it’s just up to the staff or up to the coaches at that point, I don’t know—no comment, that’s just a safe route for me. Just no comment.”