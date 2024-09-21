Trending topics:
NBA News: Russell Westbrook receives big praise from new Denver Nuggets teammates

Russell Westbrook is now a member of the Denver Nuggets, and some of his new teammates have been quick to offer high praise for the veteran point guard.

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Clippers plays the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter at Ball Arena
© Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesRussell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Clippers plays the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter at Ball Arena

By Gianni Taina

NBA legend Russell Westbrook has joined the Denver Nuggets, adding his playmaking abilities to a team led by reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic and star guard Jamal Murray as they aim for another championship. Westbrook, the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles, has made an immediate impression on his new squad, with several teammates speaking highly of him.

In an interview with The Denver Post, Nuggets guard Christian Braun shared his admiration for the 9-time NBA All-Star. “I love his game,” Braun said. “I loved his game when I was young, and I still love it now.”

Braun continued, “His energy, his tenacity—those are things every team needs. He plays with the right intensity, always going downhill, being aggressive, and playing tough. I know he’ll bring a lot of positive things to our team. He’s someone who brings hunger and excitement to the game.”

In the same interview, Peyton Watson also praised the former Los Angeles Clippers guard, highlighting Westbrook’s passion. “He was a huge inspiration for me with the passion he plays with,” Watson said. “Being unapologetically himself and always leaving it all on the floor is something I’ve always admired.”

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves goes up for a shot against Peyton Watson #8 and Christian Braun #0 of the Denver Nuggets. David Berding/Getty Images

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves goes up for a shot against Peyton Watson #8 and Christian Braun #0 of the Denver Nuggets. David Berding/Getty Images

Westbrook clears the air on jersey number rumors

Amid his transition to the Denver Nuggets, Russell Westbrook also addressed rumors about a potential dispute with teammate Christian Braun over the No. 0 jersey.

Westbrook took to Instagram to clarify that he never asked for the No. 0 jersey, explaining that he had intentionally chosen No. 4 as a way to symbolize a fresh start with the Nuggets.

Let’s please leave our young star alone,” Westbrook wrote in the post. “[Christian Braun] and I never discussed him giving up the number 0. I didn’t want, inquire about, or request the number 0 because I chose to mark this new change with a ‘new’ number.”

With his new number and a fresh outlook, Westbrook is ready to make his mark in Denver as they chase another NBA title.

