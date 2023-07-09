Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs will start a massive rebuilding process. Victor Wembanyama was selected with the No.1 pick overall in the 2023 NBA Draft and many experts see him as a generational talent.

The Spurs haven’t advanced to the playoffs in the last four seasons. After an incredible dynasty led by Tim Duncan, and 22 consecutive years reaching the postseason, the franchise hasn’t found another star of that caliber.

Now, Wembanyama arrives to a team with legendary names in recent decades such as Duncan, David Robinson, Tony Parker or Manu Ginobili. However, no one knew for sure if Gregg Popovich was going to be the long-term head coach to develop him in the NBA.

Gregg Popovich signs big extension with the San Antonio Spurs

Gregg Popovich signed a new five-year, $80 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs. It was almost a no-brainer to extend the legendary coach precisely to work with a tremendous prospect such as Victor Wembanyama.

Popovich has conquered five championships with the Spurs and is the winningest coach in NBA history. Furthermore, the future of Hall of Famer is just a fantastic mentor for young players.

The head coach is 74-years old and this new era at San Antonio is a breath of fresh air for him. Furthermore, Gregg Popovich will remain as president of basketball operations. This means the franchise is totally on board with him for the near future.